Storm surge warning for Yukon coast, Environment Canada warns flooding possible

HERSCHEL ISLAND, YUKON — Environment Canada has issued a storm surge warning for Yukon's northern coastline.

It says the warning also includes Herschel Island.

The weather office says large waves and elevated water levels are expected to continue intermittently until Sunday evening.

It says says flooding is possible along the coastline.

Environment Canada says some coastal erosion is also possible.

It says people close to the coast should be alert and watch for worsening conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press