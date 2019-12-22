Storm Swamps French Rugby Stadium Before Power Cut Disrupts Game

Fifteen French departments were on alert for violent winds and flash floods on December 21 as storms hit the south and west of the country as well as the island of Corsica.

The storm brought a deluge down on the Armandie stadium in Agen, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, on that date just as visiting rugby team Toulouse were about to face off against the home team.

The game got underway but had to be suspended after the power cut out and the stadium was plunged into darkness.

After the game resumed, the visitors won 13-8, Eurosport reported.

This video shows the rain at the stadium about 30 minutes before the game was due to start. Credit: Maxime Lacaussague via Storyful