Storm threat creeps across southern Alberta, Saskatchewan Monday

The same trough that drove storms over the weekend will drift east Monday, pushing the storm threat into southern Alberta as well as southern Saskatchewan.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires in northeastern British Columbia may also have some impact on conditions, however. Because the smoke acts as a filter, blocking out some of the Sun's radiant energy, it may delay or even suppress thunderstorm activity.

Remember to limit time outdoors when air quality is poor, as it can have adverse effects on health -- especially for young children and elderly people.

Severe storm threat sinks in Monday evening

High surface energy will be feed new storm development Monday afternoon and evening. Smoky skies mixing with a trough in the atmosphere will also help to create favourable storm conditions. After Alberta's Sunday storm threat, the risk now extends into Saskatchewan, from Maple Creek to Swift Current.

AB SK Monday thunderstorm risk map May 13 2024

A risk for scattered severe thunderstorms to develop widely encompasses southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, with the main threats being frequent lightning, gusty winds, and large hail.

Wildfire smoke from British Columbia could limit the risk for some of these threats, however, but it is still important to always be weather aware and prepare accordingly for inclement weather.

AB SK Monday PM precipitation forecast May 13 2024

Heavy rains could also create a risk for localized flooding, especially in and around Medicine Hat, Alta., where they recently had their rainiest day in May history.

All of this additional rainfall is good news for the region’s long-running drought as we inch closer to the heart of wildfire season. The latest update of the drought monitor continues to show the vast majority of the Prairies mired in a moderate drought or worse as of April 30.

Western Canada drought monitor updated May 13 2024

This update doesn’t include the rain we saw during the first week of May, so there’s likely been some further improvement across southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.

Severe drought remains widespread throughout the northern Prairies, with some relief possibly in sight by the end of next week.

