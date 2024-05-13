Storm threat creeps across southern Alberta, Saskatchewan Monday

Forecast Centre
·2 min read

The same trough that drove storms over the weekend will drift east Monday, pushing the storm threat into southern Alberta as well as southern Saskatchewan.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires in northeastern British Columbia may also have some impact on conditions, however. Because the smoke acts as a filter, blocking out some of the Sun's radiant energy, it may delay or even suppress thunderstorm activity.

DON’T MISS: What La Niña could mean for Canada’s upcoming summer

Remember to limit time outdoors when air quality is poor, as it can have adverse effects on health -- especially for young children and elderly people.

Severe storm threat sinks in Monday evening

High surface energy will be feed new storm development Monday afternoon and evening. Smoky skies mixing with a trough in the atmosphere will also help to create favourable storm conditions. After Alberta's Sunday storm threat, the risk now extends into Saskatchewan, from Maple Creek to Swift Current.

AB SK Monday thunderstorm risk map May 13 2024
AB SK Monday thunderstorm risk map May 13 2024

A risk for scattered severe thunderstorms to develop widely encompasses southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, with the main threats being frequent lightning, gusty winds, and large hail.

Wildfire smoke from British Columbia could limit the risk for some of these threats, however, but it is still important to always be weather aware and prepare accordingly for inclement weather.

AB SK Monday PM precipitation forecast May 13 2024
AB SK Monday PM precipitation forecast May 13 2024

Heavy rains could also create a risk for localized flooding, especially in and around Medicine Hat, Alta., where they recently had their rainiest day in May history.

All of this additional rainfall is good news for the region’s long-running drought as we inch closer to the heart of wildfire season. The latest update of the drought monitor continues to show the vast majority of the Prairies mired in a moderate drought or worse as of April 30.

Western Canada drought monitor updated May 13 2024
Western Canada drought monitor updated May 13 2024

This update doesn’t include the rain we saw during the first week of May, so there’s likely been some further improvement across southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.

Severe drought remains widespread throughout the northern Prairies, with some relief possibly in sight by the end of next week.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across the Prairies.

WATCH: Will smoke be prairie storm suppressant

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Don McKellar tells Vietnamese story with largely Canadian cast

    Actor-director Don McKellar turned to some fellow Canadians to tell his latest story, The Sympathizer, which centres around a double agent and Vietnamese identity.

  • Smoke's impact on Sunday storm threat

    Smoke from northern BC could diminish the storm strength in southern Alberta Sunday

  • 2 N.S. universities say international student permit changes will cost them millions

    Two Nova Scotia universities say recent changes made to international student permits could cost them between $8 million and $12 million this year, but the potential revenue loss isn't the only problem.Earlier this year, the federal government decreased the number of undergraduate study permits by 35 per cent, in part over concern about the impact international students are having on the housing market.Nova Scotia was allocated 12,900 study permits for the upcoming academic year, which is down a

  • McGill in court seeking injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment on campus

    MONTREAL — Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month. In a judicial application dated Friday, McGill says the encampment poses a "security, safety and public health risk" and has escalated tensions on campus. McGill cites "fierce verbal exchanges" between protesters and counter-protesters earlier this month, barrels of possible "human waste" on site, po

  • In the news today: Ontario to need 33K more nurses by 2032, ministry says

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today... Ontario to need 33K more nurses by 2032: ministry Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government recently won a fight in front of the Information and Privacy Commissioner to keep those figures under wraps after denying access

  • Calgary police investigating fatal collision on Stoney Trail

    The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is conducting an investigation into a fatal collision on Saturday that resulted in the death of a teenager.According to a CPS statement released Sunday, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., when the driver of a silver Infiniti G37 travelling on southbound Stoney Trail, approaching McKnight Boulevard N.E., lost control.The vehicle travelled across the median and struck a light post, before coming to rest on the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail.One pas

  • Multiple rounds of storms threaten southern Ontario Monday evening

    A warm front will provide surface instability, creating favourable conditions for heavy downpours

  • One patient gives hope in hot spot for sickle cell disease in rural Uganda

    Barbara Nabulo lives with sickle cell in a remote part of eastern Uganda, a hotspot for the blood disorder, and has been trying to educate others about how to live with the condition or help family members who do. According to the Ugandan Ministry of Health, approximately 20,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease in the country each year. (AP video shot by Patrick Onen)

  • Thick ash and dark clouds spews into sky after Indonesia's Mount Ibu eruption

    Thick grey ash and dark clouds were spewed 16,400 feet into the sky after a volcano in Indonesia's North Maluku province erupted on Monday. No evacuation order has been reported yet, but officials have advised residents and tourists not to conduct any activities within 3 miles of Mount Ibu's crater. (AP video by Upik Damayanti)

  • Eby Farmstead's future in Waterloo Park being considered by councillors at Monday meeting

    Waterloo city councillors will discuss a report on the future of the Eby Farmstead in Waterloo Park at their meeting on Monday.The report — prepared by city staff — seeks authorization from council to advance community engagement and for staff to conduct additional research on live animal displays and explore feasible alternative options for the farmstead space. The goal is to bring a recommendation to council on the future of live animal displays at the farmstead prior to the 2025 Waterloo Park

  • Anglo American rejects BHP's revised $42.7-billion buyout proposal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Anglo American rejected a raised takeover offer of 34 billion pounds ($42.67 billion) from BHP Group on Monday, saying the world's largest listed miner "continues to significantly undervalue" the company. The London-listed miner had already rebuffed BHP's initial $39 billion all-share takeover proposal, made on April 25, dismissing it as opportunistic and saying it would dilute the upside value for its shareholders relative to BHP's. "The latest proposal from BHP again fails to recognise the value inherent in Anglo American," chairman Stuart Chambers said on Monday.

  • Criminal trial of Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King begins today

    OTTAWA — The criminal trial of Pat King, one of the most prominent figures associated with the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, is expected to begin Monday. King was part of the original group of organizers that brought thousands of big-rig trucks and other vehicles to Ottawa in January of that year to protest COVID-19 public health measures. They also spoke out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government. For weeks, the smell of diesel fumes suffused the city's downto

  • From Great Big Sleet to Control+Salt+Delete: Mount Pearl seeking names for snowplows

    Mount Pearl is taking snow clearing personal — in that it wants to put names on each of its shiny, new snowplows before next winter.The city is open to public input until Wednesday, and has already received more than 70 submissions. Staff will take anything and everything under consideration, but Mayor Dave Aker said the punnier the better.Staff wanted to get the names chosen by the spring or summer, Aker said, when the sight of a snowplow doesn't induce a wintry sense of dread. "We look forward

  • Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly plans trip to Middle East, Mediterranean

    OTTAWA — Canada’s foreign affairs minister is embarking on a five-day trip to the Middle East and the Mediterranean where she will focus on peacekeeping and aid. Global Affairs Canada says Mélanie Joly is set to leave today and will visit Cyprus, Lebanon, Turkiye and Greece where she will meet with her counterparts and other government officials. In a statement, Joly says rapidly evolving situations in the Middle East and Caucuses continue to have repercussions in Canada. She says she looks forw

  • Removal of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage rescheduled due to lightning

    Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge removal has been rescheduled until Monday after lightning was spotted near the site on Sunday, officials told ABC News. Engineers were scheduled Sunday to set off controlled explosives in the steel remains of the Key Bridge to help remove the debris from the freighter that crashed in March. Ongoing storms in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. region have delayed the demolition since Friday.

  • Heavy rain as thunderstorm threat moves into southern Ontario

    The threat for training thunderstorms moves into southern Ontario with heavy rain for Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • B.C. town preps 'last stand' as wildfires rage across Western Canada

    Rob Fraser did not sugarcoat the situation facing Fort Nelson, B.C., as forecasts called for westerly winds to pick up in northeastern British Columbia late Sunday and turn a menacing nearby wildfire into a dire threat. Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality based in Fort Nelson, said fire crews and emergency workers are preparing a "last stand" for the possibility that strong winds will push the nearby Parker Lake wildfire directly into the town itself. "Now that's the exac

  • Canada's May long weekend has it all, except for the 'perfect' forecast

    The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet

  • Elephant seal with plastic around neck was slowly starving. Then SLO County rescuers stepped in

    “It really does take a village,” one organizer said of the endeavor to remove the plastic strap.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...