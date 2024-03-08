Storm threatens to bury eastern Newfoundland in up to 85 cm of snow

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Schools are closed across much of Newfoundland as snow and ice pellets pummel the eastern and central parts of the island.

Sticky snow is blowing down streets and clinging to windows in the St. John's region, where Environment Canada says between 55 and 85 centimetres could accumulate by Saturday morning.

Newfoundland's southern Avalon and Burin peninsulas can expect up to 35 cm of snow, 15 cm of ice pellet accumulations and 15 millimetres of freezing rain.

The weather agency is advising beleaguered shovellers to take frequent breaks while battling the mounds growing in their driveways.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are in place from Buchans in central Newfoundland to St. John's in the east, with gnarly weather in the central region expected to let up today.

Today's snowstorm is the second to bury eastern Newfoundland in the past month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press