Storm tracker: Florida in path of brewing hurricane Milton, forecasters say

Forecasters say another tropical cyclone brewing in the Gulf of Mexico will quickly strengthen into a hurricane (likely named Hurricane Milton) and race toward Florida in the next few days.

The system in the Gulf of Mexico, which became "Tropical Depression 14" on Saturday, is expected to develop into a "near major hurricane," the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning. The forecast shows the storm approaching the Gulf coast of Florida with winds of 110 mph ahead of a possible mid-week landfall near Tampa.

Though all hurricanes produce life-threatening winds, hurricanes rated Category 3 and higher are known as major hurricanes. Major hurricanes can cause devastating to catastrophic wind damage and loss of life. Hurricanes of all categories can produce deadly storm surge, rain-induced floods and tornadoes.

On Friday, forecasters were especially worried about torrential rainfall from the system.

As soon as Sunday, the tropical depression will bring heavy rain to Florida, the center said. Currently located about 210 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the tropical depression is expected to quickly move east-northeast across the Gulf of Mexico.

Rapid strengthening is expected as the system moves across the central and eastern part of the Gulf with a hurricane forming Monday or Tuesday. The west coast of the Florida peninsula can expect life-threatening storm surge and winds beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday – less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene brought devastation to the Southeast.

Residents in the Florida peninsula should have their hurricane plan in place, the center said, and follow subsequent forecasts and official notices.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kirk is expected to generate swells in the Atlantic Ocean affecting the East Coast of the U.S. this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'

Tropical Depression 14 path tracker

Tropical Depression 14 spaghetti models

Hurricane Kirk swells to hit US east coast

Kirk was located about 1000 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and its swells are expected to spread westward to the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, and the Bahamas Saturday night and Sunday, and to the Azoreson Monday, the hurricane center said Saturday. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

Currently a Category 3 hurricane, Kirk has sustained winds near 120 mph with stronger gusts, with hurricane-force winds extending out to 60 miles from its center. The storm, which is moving north-northwest about 16 mph, is expected to remain a hurricane for the next several days, but will weaken as it makes a turn toward the northeast on Sunday, the NHC said.

Hurricane Kirk path tracker

Hurricane Kirk spaghetti models

If path tracker and spaghetti models are not displaying on your screen, you can view them here.

Hurricane Leslie strengthens

A Category 1 hurricane, Leslie is located in the tropical east Atlantic about 785 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, the center said Saturday. Leslie, which is not expected to affect land, is expected to continue moving west-northwest at about 7 mph, but begin moving northwest Saturday night into Tuesday.

Leslie has maximum sustained winds of near 80 mph with higher gusts and could strengthen through Saturday, but is expected to gradually weaken beginning Sunday. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 15 miles from the storm's center.

Hurricane Leslie path tracker

Hurricane Leslie spaghetti models

If path tracker and spaghetti model are not displaying on your screen, you can view them here.

