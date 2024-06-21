Storm tracker: See latest details, possible path of Invest 92L approaching Florida, Georgia

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances that could become tropical depressions in the coming days.

One of them, called Invest 92L, is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Florida or Georgia on Friday, and while it is unclear if the system will develop further, the system "could become a short-lived tropical depression," the National Hurricane Center said.

The second disturbance is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and has a higher chance for development. The National Hurricane Center said it could become a tropical depression this weekend as it moves west-northwestward or northwestward.

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Mexico early Thursday and had officially dissipated as of the NHC's 4 p.m. CDT advisory, which was the final one for Alberto. At least four people were reported to have died due to the storm in Mexico.

