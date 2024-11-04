Storm tracker: System in Caribbean expected to become tropical depression Monday

The National Hurricane Center said Monday it continues to track Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen, and that the system is expected to become a tropical depression or storm later today.

As of Monday morning, the system was located about 220 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph, with higher gusts.

"A northwestward motion is expected later today and forecast to continue for the next few days," the hurricane center said in an advisory Monday morning. The system is expected to move near Jamaica Monday evening, be near or over the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and approach Cuba on Wednesday, according to the NHC.

"The disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression or storm today with additional strengthening forecast thereafter," NHC forecasters said Monday. "The system could be near or at hurricane intensity when it passes near the Cayman Islands and Cuba."

The NHC said hurricane conditions are possible in the Cayman Islands by Tuesday afternoon and tropical storm conditions are expected in Jamaica by Monday evening. Heavy rainfall is expected to impact areas of the Western Caribbean with the heaviest rainfall occurring over Jamaica and portions of Cuba through mid-week.

Rainfall totals between 3 to 6 inches with locally up to 9 inches are expected, and flooding could occur over portions of Jamaica and Cuba, with mudslides possible, the NHC said Monday.

Additionally, the hurricane center said Monday Tropical Storm Patty is "quickly losing tropical characteristics" and is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later in the day.

Patty, currently located about 490 miles east of the Azores, is moving toward the east-northeast and maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said Monday, and further weakening is expected.

