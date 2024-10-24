Storm Trami Leaves Multiple Dead, Thousands Displaced in Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami left tens of thousands displaced, coastal flooding, landslides, and multiple deaths in its wake as it moved west off the Philippines on October 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Trami had a “high chance” of becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Footage recorded by government official Jasper Pasion shows flooded streets in Lingayen.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had multiple heavy rain warnings still in place on October 24, and, according to the Inquirer, said the storm had affected over two million people.

Agency reports said at least 26 people were confirmed to have died. Credit: Jasper Pasion via Storyful