Floods in Philippines kill at least 9 and trap others on roofs as storm approaches

Jim Gomez
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped the eastern Philippines with widespread flooding that killed at least nine people, trapped others on their roofs and sparked frantic appeals for help, officials said Wednesday.

The government shut down public schools and government offices — except those urgently needed for disaster response — on the entire main island of Luzon to protect millions of people as Tropical Storm Trami blew closer from the Pacific.

At least nine people died in five northeastern provinces and in the hard-hit city of Naga before the storm's expected landfall on the northeastern Philippine coast. Most of the deaths were caused by drowning and landslides, police and local officials said, adding that about seven were missing.

“People have been stuck on roofs of their houses for several hours now,” former Vice President Leni Robredo, who lives in the northeastern city of Naga, said in a post on Facebook early Wednesday. “Many of our rescue trucks have stalled due to the floods.”

Coast guard personnel have been rescuing residents in flooded villages in the eastern provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and outlying regions since Tuesday, but provincial authorities said the number of rescue boats and personnel was not enough.

The storm was last tracked about 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of Echague town in the province of Isabela. It had strengthened with sustained winds of 95 kph (59 mph) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (71 mph).

The storm was forecast to hit Isabela’s coast Wednesday night to early Thursday, then barrel across northern Luzon before exiting to the South China Sea late Thursday.

Its wide rain band could dump up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rainwater in one day of intense downpours in the most vulnerable provinces on its path, according to state forecasters.

Thousands of villagers have evacuated to emergency shelters in northeastern provinces. Storm warnings were raised in more than 30 northern and central provinces, including in the densely populated capital of Manila, which was not in the storm’s direct path but could be lashed by its pounding rains.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. canceled all his appointments Wednesday and convened an emergency meeting to discuss disaster mitigation efforts, Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez said.

“The worst is yet to come, I'm afraid, so let's all prepare,” Marcos said.

During the meeting, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the military’s aircraft and ships would be used for evacuations and disaster response. He said additional airlift power could be provided by friendly countries, including Singapore, if needed.

Thousands of passengers and cargo workers were stranded in several seaports after the coast guard said it suspended inter-island ferry services and barred fishing boats from venturing into the increasingly rough seas.

"We need national intervention,” Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur province told DZRH radio network, saying his flood-prone province has about 50 rescue boats but needs about 200.

In Quezon province, Gov. Angelina Tan said floods in some areas reached up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) and at least 8,000 villagers have evacuated.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tropical Storm Trami kills 14 in Philippines, officials say

    MANILA (Reuters) -At least 14 people were killed in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Trami flooded villages, inundated rivers and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as it approached the eastern coast. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered responders to prepare for the main storm's landfall over the northeastern province of Isabela during the night or early Thursday morning. State weather forecaster Pag-asa said in its 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) bulletin Trami's centre was last estimated at 175 km (109 miles) off the northeastern town of Echague in Isabela province.

  • Severe Storm Trami Threatens to Worsen Philippines Flooding

    (Bloomberg) -- Tropical Cyclone Trami strengthened to a severe storm that could further dump heavy rain on the Philippines’ main island where massive flooding has affected around 150,000 people.Most Read from BloombergClimate Change Is Killing Buildings in Slow MotionHow Kyiv Became a Leader in Digital Services Amid Wartime StrainTransportation Policy Gets Left Behind in Presidential RaceDhaka's Revolutionary Makeover Pits Visions of Peace Against VengeanceOman Sees an Urban Future Distinct From

  • 'Finding 3,500-year-old wooden spade was exciting'

    The wooden spade survived more than three millennia because of the waterlogged nature of the site.

  • Middle East latest: Israel says it killed a Hezbollah official expected to be group's next head

    The Israeli military said Tuesday a top Hezbollah official who had been widely expected to be the group’s next leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut in early October.

  • Analysis-Poland leads NATO on defence spend - but can it afford it?

    Poland's NATO-leading surge in defence spending is raising budget concerns because it will bake in higher long-term expenditure on its military – even as Warsaw concedes it faces revenue shortfalls in its budget this year. Central Europe's largest economy is on track to lead NATO in terms of defence spending relative to the size of its economy for the second year in 2024 based on NATO estimates. Poland's $35 billion defence bill this year could surpass that of its ex-Communist central European and Baltic neighbours combined - not to mention that of much larger economies such as Italy, which has long undershot a NATO target of defence spending of at least 2% of gross domestic product.

  • Blinken arrives in the Middle East for the 11th time since the Israel-Hamas war began

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as he makes his 11th trip to the Middle East since the war in Gaza erupted last year and as Israel steps up attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

  • Blinken arrives in Israel to revive ceasefire talks

    STORY: :: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel hoping to revive ceasefire talks:: October 22, 2024:: Tel Aviv, IsraelThe top U.S. diplomat's latest trip - his 11th to the region since Palestinian Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering the Gaza war - comes as the Israeli military has intensified its campaign in the Palestinian enclave as well as in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia.Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other officials during the day as part of a week-long Middle East visit that also includes Jordan and Qatar.

  • Blinken arrives in Israel as US looks to renew cease-fire efforts after the killing of Hamas leader

    JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Tuesday on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

  • Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kristy strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and was expected to remain away from land as the storm grows more powerful, forecasters said.

  • Growing number of men accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault

    Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new wave of sexual assault lawsuits this week, with seven new complaints filed against the music mogul in New York courts Monday morning. The recent deluge of lawsuits - including six filed last week, all by a team of lawyers led by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who promises up to 120 lawsuits in total over time - have all been submitted anonymously and accuse Combs of a range of sexual abuses. Most of the complainants allege that they were drugged before being assau

  • Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrates en route to the Bahamas after killing 7 people in Cuba

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrated Tuesday as it headed toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least seven people and unleashing heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.

  • Trump campaign accuses UK's Labour Party of election interference

    LONDON (Reuters) -Donald Trump's campaign has accused British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party of "blatant foreign interference" in the U.S. presidential election after some volunteers travelled to help campaign for Kamala Harris. The Republican candidate's camp has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in Washington, calling for an investigation into what it termed apparently illegal contributions from Labour to the Harris campaign.

  • Hurricane Milton ravaged one of the most popular areas for 'snowbirds' on Florida's Gulf Coast

    BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The start of “snowbird” season in Florida is only weeks away, but many Florida Gulf Coast beaches, regularly voted some of the best in the United States, are closed to the public because of the devastation from Hurricane Milton two weeks ago.

  • Pro Athlete Intervened to Stop Diddy During Sex Assault: Party Guest

    A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took

  • How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean

    It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.

  • Sask. man who took daughter to prevent her from getting COVID vaccine tells court he has been punished enough

    The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his

  • She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.

    More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.

  • Police say 19-year-old woman who died at Halifax Walmart was found in walk-in oven

    HALIFAX — Halifax police say a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery on Saturday was found in a large, walk-in oven when first responders arrived at the scene in the city's west end.

  • Victim of Walmart workplace death was 19, Halifax police say

    Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu

  • Tuesday, Oct 22 update: Latest on Remnants of Oscar from the National Hurricane Center

    Here’s the latest on Remnants of Oscar