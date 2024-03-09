Storm victims still picking up pieces
Storm victims are still picking up the pieces.
Guests watched in shock as the two zookeepers navigated their way to safety after a mishap left them enclosed with the gorilla
Climate scientist Bill McGuire writes on his conundrum: What’s happening to our planet scares the hell out of him—but if he shouts the unvarnished truth from the rooftops, will that inspire you to act or to give up?
After spotting one creature, the ranger saw six more.
Widespread weather alerts have been issued for the heavy rain moving into all of southern Ontario. Rain as far north as northeastern Ontario. However, winter makes a return as the rain exits. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Kansas City Chiefs fans who endured the below-freezing temperatures on Jan. 13 during an NFL playoff game may require amputations.
When Jules McCusker came across a bald eagle nest near his Toronto home in December, he could hardly believe his eyes. "The first thing I thought was that it was impossible," said McCusker. The reason for his astonishment, he says, is that he hadn't heard of there being a bald eagle nest in Toronto in the last century. While spotting one of the iconic birds of prey in the city is itself quite rare, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) confirmed in an email to CBC Toronto that thi
Zoo staff say they will begin working with another female member of the gorilla troop after surrogacy training with 24-year-old Gracie stalled.
Environmental groups are asking Ottawa to enforce its rules on an Alberta coal site that has started building an underground test mine without fisheries permits that officials have said are required. "They can't just sit back and wait for habitat destruction to occur," said Ecojustice lawyer Dan Cheater. "We'd like to see them take action." Coalspur Mines is planning a large expansion of its Vista thermal coal mine near Hinton, Alta., which would make it the largest thermal coal mine in North Am
A raw weekend is on tap for southern Ontario as two systems work together to bring rainy and snowy conditions to the region
Greg Ebel doesn't see the clash inspiring similar challenges outside of the country's largest province.
Travel, business and power impacts likely into Friday, as a powerful late winter storm hits Atlantic Canada with heavy rain, hours of ice and 15-60 cm of snowfall
Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan focused on climate change as the predominant national security threat for Canada at the annual Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa on Friday. “Canada is warming on average twice as quickly as the rest of the world. And in our north, it is about three times as fast,” Sajjan warned.
If the climate warms by more than 7 degrees, the likelihood of extinction for a species increases, regardless of its other traits.
Drought and wildfire concerns still remain high across Western Canada, even despite the recent snowstorms
Scientists working in southwest England have found the oldest fossilized forest known on Earth, according to a new study.
ATLANTA (AP) — The CEO of Rivian Automotive announced Thursday that the electric truck maker is pausing construction of its $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia to speed production and save money. California-based Rivian had planned to start building its new R2 midsize SUVs at the Georgia site east of Atlanta. State and local governments offered an incentive package as large as $1.5 billion, one of the largest ever offered for an American auto plant But as the company unveiled the new SUV a
Europe’s climate monitor has said that February 2024 was the warmest on record, warning that climate change is bringing the world into “uncharted territory”, with the ninth straight month of historic high temperatures globally. Temperatures increased across large parts of the world, with Europe also registering its second warmest winter on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) service in its monthly update on Thursday.Daily global temperatures were "exceptionally high"
The spending bill the House just passed contains $10 million for recycling nuclear waste.
Six individuals have reportedly been arrested for attempting to smuggle dozens of animals from Thailand to India
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Michigan Tech University biologists have been observing a remote Lake Superior island's fragile wolf population every winter since 1958, but they had to cut this season's planned seven-week survey short after just two weeks. The ski plane they study the wolves from uses the frozen lake as a landing strip because there's nowhere to touch down on the island. But this weirdly warm winter left the Great Lakes nearly devoid of ice. As climate change accelerates, scientists are scr