Stormi Bree Jokes About Ex Lucky Blue Smith's Wife, TikToker Nara Smith, Making Her Daughter Extravagant Meals

The 33-year-old model and former beauty queen poked fun at the 22-year-old TikToker for her elaborate meals

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images; Darren Gerrish/Getty Images From Left: Stormi Bree and Nara Smith

Stormi Bree joined in on all the online chatter about TikToker Nara Smith and her viral homemade meals.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, June 4, Bree, 33, used the viral “let’s f—--- go” sound over the text, “When your child’s stepmom goes viral on TikTok for cooking yummy food so you know your child eats really well at her dad’s house.”

She captioned the clip, "A win is a win."

The video, which has almost one million views online, poked fun at the elaborate cooking videos Nara, 22, has shared on the social media platform.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Stormi Bree in 2022

The model and former beauty pageant queen was previously in a relationship with Nara’s current husband, model Lucky Blue Smith. The two share six-year-old daughter Gravity Blue Smith.

Bree called her daughter her “soulmate” and her “little other half” in previous social media posts. In a TikTok posted on May 14, Bree showed Gravity Blue growing up in a video titled, “Grocery runs then VS now,” with an older clip of her running in a tutu and more recent footage of her running in the grocery store.

Nara and Lucky Blue Smith, 26, have been married since February 2020 and share three children together. Nara is best known for her viral cooking videos, where she meticulously makes many of her elaborate meals for her husband and children.

Some of her most famous recipes include making Cinnamon Toast Crunch from scratch in a March 2024 TikTok and her recent recipe for homemade bubblegum posted on May 1.

Nara Smith/Instagram Nara Smith

Bree was most recently linked to musician Joe Jonas in January 2024, but PEOPLE confirmed their split on June 1. She and Jonas, 34, were first spotted together on a trip to Aspen, Colo. with friends in January and embarked on a short-lived relationship together.

Neither Jonas or Bree publicly commented on their relationship or recent breakup, but Bree posted an Instagram video on May 29 of a waterfall, captioned, “Wanted to give you a little brain break if you’re stressed or sad or just need to take a deep breath and reset.”

“Remember whoever you are you’re so loved and I hope you’re having a wonderful day and being kind to yourself 🤍,” she added.

