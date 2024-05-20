Stormont Justice Minister expresses concern over ‘surveillance of journalists’

Rebecca Black, PA
·3 min read

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has expressed concern over allegations of police surveillance of journalists in Northern Ireland.

A hearing of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) in London earlier this month heard claims that police in Northern Ireland undertook six-monthly trawls of the phone data of “troublemaker” journalists to see if they were in contact with officer sources.

It came during a hearing of a case examining allegations that investigative reporters Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney were subject to unlawful covert intelligence by the police.

Journalists covert surveillance tribunal
Journalists Barry McCaffrey (left) and Trevor Birney (right) leaving the Royal Courts of Justice following a hearing over claims they were secretly monitored by police (Victoria Jones/PA)

Evidence presented to the tribunal suggested PSNI spying operations extended to several other reporters operating in the region.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll pressed Ms Long over whether she would back a call by Amnesty International for a public inquiry into the matter.

Speaking during Assembly questions for her department, Ms Long said she shared the concerns raised about the alleged routine surveillance of journalists.

“Journalism is not a crime and a free press is critical to having a free society,” she told MLAs.

“Similarly, when it comes to solicitor and client privilege, that is absolutely essential for it to have an effective justice system that is trusted by the public.”

Ms Long said she has spoken to PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher and will speak to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris about the matter.

Stormont Assembly
People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll pressed Ms Long over whether she would back calls for a public inquiry into the matter (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I understand that a further report is due to be presented in June to the Policing Board,” she said.

“The Chief Constable is taking this incredibly seriously as rightly he should and is considering other mechanisms to provide reassurance.”

Ms Long said that with the PSNI being operationally independent from her department but accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, it is “important for me to let the Police Board the opportunity to thoroughly explore these issues with the PSNI in the first instance”.

Mr Carroll also asked whether Ms Long would back the release of names of all the journalists or campaigners who have been subjected to surveillance.

She said: “I believe that in the first instance it is right to allow the Policing Board to review with the Chief Constable what actions may or may not be appropriate from them and indeed from him, and depending on the outcome of that, I will then stand ready to listen to anything that they wish me or any action they wish me to take.

“I don’t want to rule anything in or anything out at this early stage.

“In terms of releasing people’s details, there are significant challenges in doing so. However, I think people should be made aware personally.

“Whether publication of their details into the public domain would be wise or not is really a matter for them in terms of GDPR but also in terms of any risks that they perceive that to be to their person.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Diddy's downfall: Sean Combs' career looks bleak after leaked tape, entertainment lawyer says

    Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. An entertainment attorney says it won't save his career.

  • Golfer's prompt release from jail angers some who recall city's police turmoil

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest and prompt release from a Louisville jail Friday that let him play in a high-profile tournament after being booked on charges including felony assault has sparked questions on social media over whether he was given preferential treatment because of his fame. They recall what they consider malfeasance by the Louisville police department, which a national report last year found has used excessive force and invalid search warrants

  • Toothpaste tube helps narrow investigation into remains found near Sask. campsite

    MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Investigators in Saskatchewan have released photos of items found near a campsite along with human remains of a person who they believe died a decade ago. RCMP say they're hoping someone will recognize the items and can help figure out the person's identity. Police say in a news release they began an investigation April 28 into human remains located at a makeshift campsite in a deeply forested area in the Rural Municipality of Moose Jaw. The release didn't specify whether it w

  • Arizona man sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive

    An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

  • An Hours-Long Home Invasion, a Triple Murder, and a Father Who Survived: Inside the Petit Family Murders

    In the early morning hours of July 23, two men broke into the Petits' Cheshire, Conn., home, held the family hostage for hours and assaulted them

  • Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump's company as defense presses key hush money trial witness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted Monday to jurors in the Republican's hush money trial that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump's company as defense lawyers seized on the star witness' misdeeds to attack his credibility. The landmark trial kicked back off with defense cross-examination of Cohen, whose pivotal testimony last week directly tied Trump to the alleged hush money scheme. Defense lawyers already have questioned Cohen for hours about his c

  • They’ve been stuck for 7 weeks on the ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge. This is what life is like for the Dali crew

    It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping

  • Arizona Man Who Buried Wife Alive in Hand-Dug Grave Sentenced to Life Without Parole

    David Pagniano, 63, pleaded guilty to killing his wife Sandra Pagniano, 39, six years ago

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • Sentencing trial set to begin for Florida man who executed 5 women at a bank in 2019

    Zephen Xaver walked into a central Florida bank in 2019, fatally shot five women and then called police to tell them what he did. Xaver pleaded guilty last year to five counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 23, 2019, massacre at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Tampa. Michael Cook said he hopes his wife's killer gets the death penalty and described being very frustrated by the years of delays.

  • "He Had Killed His Own Son, Niece, And Brother Later That Day" And 26 More Terrifying Stories About People Who Encountered Or Knew Killers

    "I look up and make eye contact and he had more blood splattered on his face, and a huge grin."

  • Horrific car crash leaves a high school senior dead and another injured

    Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.

  • Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

  • ‘How do you get hypothermia in a prison?’ Records show hospitalizations among Virginia inmates

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police investigator seemed puzzled about what the inmate was describing: “unbearable” conditions at a prison so cold that toilet water would freeze over and inmates were repeatedly treated for hypothermia. “How do you get hypothermia in a prison?” the investigator asked. “You shouldn’t.” The exchange, captured on video obtained by The Associated Press, took place during an investigation into the death of Charles Givens, a developmentally disabled inmate at

  • SIU investigating woman's death after arrest in Barrie

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died in hospital Saturday morning after she was arrested in Barrie. Barrie police arrested the woman on Thursday near 49 Colter Street for outstanding warrants, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Saturday. She was taken to the station and held in a cell.On Friday, Ontario police transported the woman from the Barrie police station to Central North Correctional Centre, the SIU said. The woman

  • Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he's sorry, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.” “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the music mogul said in a video statement posted Sunday to Instagram and Facebook. The security video aired Friday shows Combs, wearing only a white to

  • Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie

    BARRIE, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who passed out while officers were taking her to jail. The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Barrie Police Service arrested the woman on Thursday night because she was wanted on outstanding warrants. The agency says the officers took the woman to a police station, where she was kept in a cell. The following day, the SIU says special constables with the Ontario Provincial Police were taking the woman f

  • Israeli forces release Hamas video of former child hostage

    Israeli forces have released a Hamas propaganda video that it recovered showing a child who was held hostage by Hamas, spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

  • Fla. Man Accused of Adopting Dog from Shelter, Decapitating Animal the Next Day

    Domingo Rodriguez is charged with animal cruelty

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo