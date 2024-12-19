Stormont ministers agree to put draft budget out for public consultation

David Young and Rebecca Black, PA
·6 min read

Stormont ministers have agreed to send a draft budget for the next financial year out for public consultation.

Ministers were unanimous in green-lighting the public feedback exercise as they met on Thursday to discuss the budget document prepared by Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

However, Ulster Unionist Health Minister Mike Nesbitt expressed concern that the paper as it stands does not place sufficient emphasis on tackling Northern Ireland’s spiralling waiting lists.

The health and education sectors will receive the majority of the funding available, with the departments being allocated £8.4 billion and £3.2 billion respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget has been drafted amid a challenging economic backdrop for the devolved administration in Belfast.

While the Executive received more from the UK Government’s autumn budget than it had been expecting, ministers are still facing a potential overspend of £180 million in the current financial year.

Ministers have been warned that failure to balance the overall Stormont budget for 2024/25 will see the Westminster Government withdraw a previous offer to write off almost £600 million of debt owed to the Treasury.

The Treasury offer, made by the last government, to set aside the £559 million was conditional on the Executive delivering a balanced budget this financial year.

The 2025/26 budget will see all departments receiving an uplift in day-to-day funding compared with their starting point in 2024/25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The full allocations see:

– The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs being allocated £596 million in day-to-day resource spending and £120 million in capital.

– The Department for Communities allocated £930 million in resource spending and £318 in capital.

– The Department for the Economy £799 million in resource and £207 million capital.

The Department of Education £3.2 billion in resource and £381 million capital.

– The Department of Finance £237 million in resource and £33 million capital.

– The Department of Health £8.4 billion resource and £391 million in capital.

– The Department for Infrastructure £633 million resource and £933 million capital.

– The Department of Justice £1.4 billion resource and £100 million capital.

– The Executive Office £239 million resource and £14 million capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the budget reflected the Executive’s priorities as outlined in its Programme for Government.

“Whilst the Executive received additional funding from the autumn budget, we still face a really incredibly challenging financial environment with bids from departments always far outweighing the funding that’s available,” she told reporters in Stormont Castle.

“But this draft budget itself reflects our Programme for Government commitments in doing what matters most and tackling the issues facing workers, families and communities here.

“Reflecting the priority that we place on health and the wellbeing of our people, it provides £8.4 billion for health and social care.

“To give our children and young people the best start in life, we’re providing £3.2 billion for education and providing funding to deliver more affordable childcare.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Minister said the budget had also placed a focus on providing funding to tackle violence against women and girls; to deliver more affordable housing; to invest in skills to create jobs; and to grow a sustainable economy.

“So, this is an executive determined to deliver, determined to continue to work together, determined to build upon the progress that we’ve made over the course of the last 10 to 11 months,” she said.

“Much, much more to be done. But despite the challenging circumstances, we have agreed this draft budget today.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said the budget proposed ringfencing £50 million to enable the Executive to roll out further support around the provision of affordable childcare.

She said farmers were also a priority, with significant investment planned in the areas of agriculture, the environment, fisheries and rural development.

Ms Little Pengelly said the budget would also deliver investment in wastewater infrastructure, to help to increase the supply of social, affordable and sustainable housing.

“The draft budget also provides capital investment in our hospitals, schools estate, roads and transport network,” she said.

The deputy First Minister added: “The fiscal environment still remains challenging, but we are determined to do what we can do.

“That does require difficult decisions and prioritisation, but I do believe that we are making a significant difference already, and we are already delivering against a range of the key priorities in the Executive.

“We want to deliver a budget which reflects the issues that matter most. But to do this we do need to hear from people, and that’s why this 12-week consultation will be very important.

“I would encourage everyone to have their say and take part in the consultation process.”

Finance Minister Ms Archibald said she was really pleased the Executive had unanimously agreed to send the draft budget for consultation.

“We would, of course, like to be able to meet all bids from departments in full, but the reality of our funding envelope means that is simply not possible,” she said.

“Collectively, as an executive, we have worked together to allocate resources to where they are needed most, and in line with the Executive’s priorities.

“I hope that this can be our last one-year budget, and instead that we will move to multi-year budgets going forward and allow for more long-term thinking and plans by all ministers.

“This draft budget delivers and prioritises additional investment in our public services to improve the lives of workers, families and communities.”

While agreeing to support the draft budget, Health Minister Mr Nesbitt queried why waiting lists had not been earmarked as a spending priority within the document.

Northern Ireland currently has the longest treatment waiting lists in the UK. Other Executive objectives, such as delivering the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium in west Belfast have been given earmarked status.

Mr Nesbitt said: “Everybody’s got a challenge, and I’m accepting that challenge, but what I am objecting to is a disconnect between what’s in the budget and what’s in the Programme for Government, because the Programme for Government says waiting lists are one of the nine priorities, and yet there isn’t a single mention of waiting lists in the draft budget, and therefore not a single penny to address that priority.”

Hilary Benn walking down steps holding a blue folder
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn (James Manning/PA)

Commenting on the Executive’s move on the budget consultation, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said government is about making choices with funding available – and looking at income generation.

“The funding that we have given for next year is the largest settlement for Northern Ireland in real terms since devolution occurred, and that is a very significant sum of money and it is for the Executive to determine priorities,” he told media in Belfast.

“All governments – Northern Ireland, the UK Government – have to deal with what they’ve got coming in, what they can raise and there are decisions that the Executive could take about income generation.

“Of course, because Northern Ireland has greater needs the funding is at 124% of the funding that is available in England. So a lot of money is going in and the 124% is what the Fiscal Council recommended as the right figure to meet the additional needs of Northern Ireland, which all of us understand.

“But government is about making choices and determining priorities and I am wholly confident that that is what the Northern Ireland Executive is going to do.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Donald Trump Trolled With 2 Of The Most Triggering Words Amid Elon Musk Moves

    The Trump-taunting term went viral on social media.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Trump starts a victory dance over Canada border moves

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of yuk-yuks on Fox News and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his campaign, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development for Can

  • Adam Kinzinger Delivers Bluntest Of Responses To Trump Threat Question

    The GOP ex-lawmaker also slammed the Republican Party for being unified by just one thing.

  • Drive to Dump Trudeau Has Momentum, Liberal Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau’s political crisis is deepening, with more members of his Liberal Party publicly calling for the Canadian prime minister to step aside and give a new leader a chance before an election in 2025. Most Read from BloombergNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousDakar’s Air Quality Plummets as Saharan Dust Descends on SenegalJenica Atwin, a Liberal who serves as parliamentary secretary to a cabinet minister, told a newspaper in her home province of

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Top GOP appropriator ‘surprised’ by Trump debt ceiling demand: ‘Don’t know his rationale’

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Wednesday evening that she was taken aback by President-elect Trump’s demand that the stopgap spending bill be used to increase the debt ceiling. Collins, the top GOP appropriator, told reporters that she was surprised by the call and indicated that it had not come up in talks ahead of the…

  • In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report

    The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Trump Allies Eye Deep-Pocketed Dem Billionaire as Next Lawsuit Target

    Fresh off of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over ABC News and star anchor George Stephanopoulos, a MAGA convert and Trump allies are urging the incoming president to sue billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker next. “Now that Trump successfully won his defamation case against ABC for calling him a ‘rapist,’ when will he sue Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for repeatedly lying & calling him the same thing?,” tweeted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who spent eight years in prison after

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others

    ATLANTA (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others but did not dismiss the indictment, leaving the future of the prosecution uncertain.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan