Stormont to urge PM to give NI the 'resources it needs'

The Stormont Assembly is set to call on the prime minister to give Northern Ireland the "resources that it needs to deliver effective public services".

Members will debate a motion urging the government to put Northern Ireland's finances on a "sustainable footing".

The motion, backed by all parties, comes after power-sharing government returned following a two-year hiatus.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar met ministers at Stormont on Monday.

Members will also appoint chairs and deputy chairs of assembly committees, which scrutinise the work of ministers and their departments.

The election of a principal deputy Speaker, who assists the Speaker in chairing meetings, is another item on the agenda for the assembly sitting.

The motion to be debated in the assembly about finances seeks to "endorse" a letter sent to Mr Sunak by Northern Ireland Executive ministers.

The new Speaker, Edwin Poots, addressed an issue which had earlier made headlines.

He told the assembly no connotation should be drawn from remarks in which he said he would have Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister's "clock cleaned".

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member was responding after Mr Allister raised questions over the comments made on Monday on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

They had followed Mr Allister suggesting Mr Poots's appointment as Speaker had been a trade-off in return for Mr Poots supporting the DUP's return to Stormont power-sharing.

Mr Poots told the programme: "I couldn't respond to Mr Allister, and he certainly would have had his clock cleaned if I could have."

Mr Allister later said the comments meant that "Mr Impartial Speaker... is now on the record as saying he would like to deck me".

In the assembly on Tuesday, Mr Allister asked Mr Poots: "Given the dignity and expectations of your office, how was it compatible for you to publicly vent your desire to 'clean my clock', which has the colloquial and indisputable meaning of indulging in physical violence?"

Mr Poots said he felt the assembly member for North Antrim was "being a little sensitive".

Smiling, he said he meant that "had I had the opportunity to put you right, I would have put you right on that occasion".

But he said "no other connotation should be taken from it" as that would be "entirely disingenuous and misleading".

Money issues

A financial package worth £3.3bn was pledged by the government for when Stormont's executive and assembly were restored.

Mr Sunak has described the offer as a "generous and fair settlement", but the letter from Northern Ireland's ministers said it would only provide a "short-term solution to the pressing issues we now face".

It called for a new funding model that offers "long-term sustainability".

Finance Minister Caomihe Archibald said she has written to the Treasury to request a meeting to discuss Northern Ireland's finances.

"I have pressed the prime minister on the need for reform on how we are funded. The financial package only provides a short-term solution to the pressing issues faced by departments," the Sinn Féin assembly member added.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Stormont Castle on Monday

Settling public sector pay disputes is one of the pressing issues facing Northern Ireland's new ministers, with workers staging a series of strikes in the last number of months.

On Monday, bus and train workers cancelled a strike planned for 15 February to allow "space for an improved pay offer".

A trade union umbrella group, ICTU, also met Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald and said it was confident the money is available to settle pay claims.

Dr Archibald said she will meet with civil service trade unions this week and she is committed to ensuring negotiations "commence and conclude as quickly as possible".

Analysis box by Enda McClafferty, NI political editor

To avoid a re-run of the ministerial manoeuvres on Saturday, expect the Stormont parties to go for a dry-run today.

That means party whips will likely meet and share their picks for committee chairs before the Assembly sits.

If so then the roll out will go according to plan with no hiccups.

Committee chairs are key roles when it comes to holding ministers to account.

History tells us Sinn Féin and the DUP like to mark each others ministers and will seek to hold those respective committee chairs.

But we can also expect another show of unity today as the parties join forces to demand more money from the government.

Such unity as we know has a short life span at Stormont and may quickly fade when big decisions are taken.

NI secretary in the US

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has travelled to the US to discuss the return of Stormont with members of Congress.

It follows US trade envoy Joe Kennedy III visiting Northern Ireland last week.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he would also update groups in Washington DC on the government's Troubles legacy act and plans for an inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb.

The secretary of state said the "steadfast support" of US stakeholders has been "invaluable" in reviving devolved government in Northern Ireland.

"I look forward to continuing to work with our US stakeholders to progress our shared commitment to transform Northern Ireland for the better," he added.

How did we get here?

The return of power sharing came after months of negotiations involving the government and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Northern Ireland's largest unionist party.

It withdrew from power sharing in February 2022 in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, agreed between the UK and EU.

Last week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced his party had reached a deal with Number 10 addressing unionist concerns.

He said on this basis, and with legislation passed at Westminster to implement the proposals, his party would return to government.

That decision culminated in the restoration of the devolved institutions on Saturday, two years to the day since the DUP withdrew its first minister from the executive.

