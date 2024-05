A line of eastward-tracking thunderstorms brought frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall to north Texas on May 15, the National Weather Service in Lubbock said.

Footage from the weather service shows a series of lightning flashes, described as “quite the light show,” in the sky over Lubbock.

The weather service said that the inclement conditions would persist east of Lubbock into Thursday. Credit: National Weather Service via Storyful