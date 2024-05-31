Storms develop across the Denver metro, E. Plains Thursday evening
As a cold front moves across the state overnight, a few storms could fire up in Northern Colorado between midnight and 6am.
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
A tropical storm slowly tracking and weakening just east of Japan could amplify the jet stream changing the course of summer for Canada. We will have more details with Amandeep Purewal on what the pattern change will look like for the second week of June.
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
The heat dome has been linked to the deaths of at least 48 people in Mexico
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
Some across southern Canada just might be able to view the northern lights from May 31st to June 1st, thanks to a G2 magnetic storm. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
It changed from white to bright orange.
This year's unusually high rainfall levels have set new records in Ohio, significantly affecting the strawberry crops at Bloom and Berries Farm in Loveland.
This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University The science is clear: the planet is warming at an alarming rate and we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. For decades, effective actions have lagged behind the needs of th
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has your Ontario weather outlook for summer 2024.
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast.
This new technique can frame a house in a matter of hours.
When a thunderstorm hits on a hot day, it can quickly reduce the temperature from 90 degrees Fahrenheit to 70, but to get much colder, you need hail -- and a lot of it. Harry Weinman witnessed such a storm on Wednesday evening in Marathon, Texas. Weinman told AccuWeather that his car thermometer dropped from 93 to 53 degrees in a few minutes. Quarter-sized hail piled up several inches deep and stripped leaves from the trees, changing the landscape into what looked like a winter wonderland. A hai
Lava continued to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Thursday but the activity had calmed significantly from when it erupted a day earlier. The eruption Wednesday was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system near Grindavik reawakened in December after 800 years, gushing record levels of lava as its fissure grew to 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) in length. Volcanologist Dave McGarvie calculated that the amount of lava initially flowing from the crater could have buried the soccer pitch at Wembley Stadium in London under 15 meters (49 feet) of lava every minute.
Grindavik's mayor says larger lava flows than usual are heading towards the largely abandoned area.
Florida Power and Light is stepping it up when it comes to EV safety. They even have a new resource for EV drivers.
Canada has agreed to assess whether naphthenic acids found in northern Alberta's oil sands tailings ponds should be classed as toxic under federal law, a move that could pave the way for stricter regulations, environmental group Ecojustice said on Thursday. Tailings - a mix of water, clay, sand and trace metals - are a byproduct of extracting bitumen from mined oil sands and are stored in huge engineered ponds, some of which have been accumulating water since the 1960s. The ponds have come under increased scrutiny since last year, when it emerged wastewater had been leaking for months from a tailings pond at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine.