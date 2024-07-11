Storms move south with milder trend ahead
Storms move south with milder trend ahead
Storms move south with milder trend ahead
National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance off Florida's coast
Ontario and Quebec are expected to see a considerable amount of rain as the remnants from what was once Hurricane Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth’s hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend.
At Death Valley National Park, tourists queued for photos in front of a giant thermometer the National Park Service keeps near the visitor center. It’s not precise. It registers the temperature anywhere from 1 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than more modern instruments kept by the National Weather Service nearby, providing a more impressive reading for pictures.
The ridge bringing in record breaking heat to B.C. & Alberta will now be bringing in the risk of severe storms. the northern edge of the ridge, also known as the ring of fire will initiate thunderstorms for much of The Prairies. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
So far, 14 weather stations across the West whose weather records go back 50 years or more have set new all-time temperature records with the current heat wave.
Here’s where the hottest ocean temperatures in Florida were this week and what water temperature is considered unsafe for swimmers.
The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects Manhattan to the Bronx, was stuck for a period on Monday after high temperatures caused steel to swell. The U.S. National Weather Service says Monday was the hottest day of the year in New York City.
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
Health officials have responded to dozens of heat-related calls in recent days, as about 20 heat warnings are still in effect for some parts of British Columbia.Amid the prolonged heat wave, the number of active wildfires in the province has jumped by more than 30 in the last 24 hours as forecasters warn of a risk for high wind and dry lightning in the province's north.While heat warnings have been lifted across Vancouver Island, the South Coast and the Lower Mainland, they remain in place for t
With a heat wave in much of Western Canada stretching into its third day, Calgarians, people and animals alike, are finding ways to cool off. Nearly all of Alberta remains under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. The weather agency predicts the hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 35 C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to stay through the high teens and early 20s. On Tuesday, CBC News spoke to several families who chose to pause their Calgary S
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Thursday, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
A month's worth of rain is possible for some communities in Ontario and Quebec. Get the stormy details with the remnants of Beryl with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The tornados in the new movie are down-to-the-particle replicas of the real thing, and close up, from the bottom, we can just about see the dusty winds that combine to create them, but viewed from a distance they don’t have the eerie muscular power a real tornado often has, the sense of air churning so fast that it becomes nearly solid. They aren’t scary in that way. They're impressive but they don't wow you.
Chris Vaughn uses a bare hand to dig into a pile of organics that have been curing at Yellowknife's landfill for a few months. He pulls back finished compost, partly decomposed wood chips, and a plastic spoon. "This is the annoying stuff," he said, grabbing an old shampoo bottle. The spoon and the bottle aren't the weirdest things to have been thrown into the city's green bins. But Vaughn, the city's manager of solid waste and sustainability, doesn't think it's a reason to despair about the qual
Discovery's Shark Week features a captivating Canadian story with Great White North, exploring the great white shark population in Nova Scotia.