Some storms tonight: Saturday, April 6th

The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.