Threatening winds, outage risks continue beyond Christmas Day in B.C.

B.C.'s Christmas cheer could be dampened by another powerful storm hitting the south coast on Wednesday. Heavy rain, snow, and strong winds are expected, potentially disrupting holiday plans.

Holiday celebrations this week have been severely impacted as multiple back-to-back systems make their rounds to the coast.

This week's weather has been on theme for the season, as B.C.'s coast has been battered by multiple significant storms that have caused widespread power outages and deadly landslides.

The first storm swept into the province on Tuesday, with powerful winds, soaking rains, and heavy alpine snow. Another system came hot on its heels, just in time for Christmas on Wednesday, bringing more potent wind gusts and power outages.

B.C. power outage risk through Thursday - Dec. 25, 2024

There will be no reprieve from the stormy weather as yet another system takes aim at the South Coast on Thursday.

Be sure to check local weather alerts and highway conditions before heading out to visit loved ones as travel is likely to be affected considerably.

Another sneaky low hits Boxing Day

Coastal B.C. just can't seem to catch a break from active weather as another low is set to arrive predawn on Boxing Day. Rainy and breezy strait conditions will continue through Thursday.

When the low approaches the coast, the gusty southeast winds will abruptly shift to the southwest as the front crosses the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

B.C. forecast precipitation Thursday morning - Dec. 25, 2024

Powerful westerly winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h are possible for the western beaches of the Lower Mainland as well as the low moves inland.

Forecasters warn of 100-200+ mm of rain for west Vancouver Island and 50-75+ mm for the Lower Mainland by the time both Wednesday and Thursday's events are over. The risk of localized flooding will also be increased as the ground remains sopping from previous storms.

B.C. South Coast forecast wind gusts Thursday morning - Dec. 25, 2024

Strong winds gusting to 60-90 km/h across the straits and up to 90-100 km/h on west Vancouver Island will further complicate the situation, threatening power outages, ferry disruptions, and dangerous 4+ metre waves.

Travel through the Interior will continue to be challenging and, at times, dangerous through Thursday.

B.C. highway forecast snow totals - Dec. 25, 2024

Freezing levels have dropped considerably, allowing for flurries to possibly fall at lower elevations. The snow will also impact travel along the highway passes, especially the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass.

Coastal B.C. will catch a break Friday, but not for too long as another low-pressure system swings ashore later Friday evening, lingering through much of Saturday.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in B.C.

