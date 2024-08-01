Stormy weather moving out
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about the stormy weather moving away for the night
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about the stormy weather moving away for the night
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
It wasn't until Friday, July 26 that the village was deemed safe enough for officials and media crews to enter and view the extent of damage caused by the blaze that roared through the town perched in the Canadian Rockies.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
EDMONTON — A fire rampaging through Jasper National Park remained out of control Wednesday, while officials worked to restore power and water in the park's townsite and to hash out a plan for vacationers to retrieve their stranded camping trailers.
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the latest changes coming in the tropical forecast where changes to track and timing for a potential system means small chances for potential impacts on Louisiana, then turns towards our local weather where isolated daily showers and storms and dangerous heat will continue through the rest of the week and into next week too.
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico, forecasters said Wednesday.
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby this weekend.
Climate change is causing Hawaii's beaches to disappear, forcing the state to rethink the future of iconic tourist destinations like Waikiki.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta is growing stronger over the Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico and could become a hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, forecasters said.
Lifeguards cleared the waters near Burkes Beach following the incident, according to Shore Beach Service. Two recorded bites within a week is highly atypical for Hilton Head.
The National Weather Service said Thursday that Pacific Ocean Tropical Storm Carlotta is expected to become a hurricane late Thursday or Friday.
China had its hottest month in observed modern history in July, Chinese state media reported, mirroring record hot weather seen around the world last month. Temperatures averaged 23.21 degrees Celsius (73.78 degrees Fahrenheit) last month, eclipsing the 23.17C in July 2017, China's national television broadcaster reported on Thursday - the highest monthly average since the country began compiling comprehensive data in 1961. The world registered its hottest day on record on July 22, with the global average surface air temperature reaching 17.15C.