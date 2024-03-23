Stormy Weather Shuts Down Miami Music Festival

Stormy weather forced the temporary closure of an outdoor electronic music festival in Miami on Friday, March 22.

Organizers of the annual Ultra festival announced that the event was shutting down for the night due to lightning and strong winds, advising concertgoers to “calmly leave the park.”

The festival was set to continue as planned on Saturday, although forecasters warned “another round of showers and storms may develop.”

Footage posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows attendees in the pouring rain in front of the main stage. Credit: @Scvno_ via Storyful