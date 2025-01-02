Stormzy banned from driving for nine months

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.

The British rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile while driving a Rolls Royce Wraith in west Kensington, London, in March 2024.

At the time, an undercover police officer knocked on the "tinted" passenger window of the car and told the star "get rid of your tints and get off your phone", Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Sweet handed the 31-year-old, who was not present in court, the ban and also fined him £2,010.

Mr Sweet said Stormzy's driving record is "not good" and criticised his "dangerous and irresponsible" actions.

Before the hearing, he had six points on his licence.

The rapper previously admitted to driving a Lamborghini Urus which had front windows that were tinted beyond the legal limit.

The windows only had 4% light transmission - the legal requirement is 70%.

He was stopped by officers on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, at about 12.45pm on 17 October 2023, having previously been warned about the windows.

Defending the star, Peter Csemiczky, said Stormzy accepts responsibility and apologises. He added that the tints have been removed from the car.