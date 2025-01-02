Stormzy given driving ban after using phone behind wheel of Rolls-Royce

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months (PA Archive)

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months after an undercover police officer caught him using a mobile phone at the wheel of a Rolls-Royce.

The rapper, 31, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, was handed the ban at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It follows an incident in west Kensington, west London, shortly after 3.30pm on 7 March last year.

The musician did not attend the court hearing but pleaded guilty via a letter.

The undercover officer knocked on the “tinted” passenger window of the Rolls-Royce Wraith and said “get rid of your tints and get off your phone”, the court heard.

Previously, Owuo also admitted to driving a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted front windows which only allowed four per cent light transmission. The legal minimum is 70 per cent.

The vehicle’s use was dangerous and put “vulnerable road users at risk”, prosecutor Alice Holloway said on Thursday.

Owuo was stopped by officers on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, at about 12.45pm on 17 October 2023, having previously been warned about the windows.

District judge Andrew Sweet banned the rapper, who already had six points on his licence, from driving for nine months and fined him £2,010 after six more points were added to his licence.

He said Owuo’s driving record is “not good” and criticised his “dangerous and irresponsible” actions.

Peter Csemiczky, defending, said Owuo accepts responsibility and apologises. He added that the rapper has removed the tints.

