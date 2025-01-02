Stormzy slapped with nine-month driving ban and fine

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months credit:Bang Showbiz

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr - pleaded guilty via a letter to Wimbledon Magistrates' Court for using his phone behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce Wraith in Addison Road, Kensington, west London in March 2024, after being caught by an off-duty police officer.

According to MailOnline, the court heard an off-duty police officer knocked on the vehicle's tinted passenger window and said: "Get rid of your tints, and get off your phone."

Stormzy had previously denied using his phone while driving but wrote to the court with a change of plea.

He had previously admitted to driving his yellow Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted front windows that gave only four per cent light transmission - the requirement being 70 per cent - in Coombe Lane, Kingston-upon-Thames, in October 2023.

Prosecutor Alice Holloway said on Thursday (02.01.25) driving the Lamborghini put "vulnerable road users at risk".

Sentencing, District Judge Andrew Sweet said the 31-year-old star's driving record was "not good" and criticised the musician's actions as "dangerous and irresponsible".

He said: "The court has given credit to guilty pleas.

"In relation to the use of the mobile phone, (that plea) comes later in the day and limited credit is given.

"In terms of Mr Owuo Jr's behaviour with regards to driving, his driving record is not very good.

"He has many points on his licence and in this particular case, clearly, driving with tinted windows and also using his mobile phone is dangerous and irresponsible."

Stormzy's legal representative, Csemiczky, said the musician "appreciates that he will be disqualified" from driving but was "pleased to update the court he has now removed the tint from his vehicles."

Stormzy was fined £900 for using a mobile phone whilst driving and £250 for driving with illegally tinted windows, and ordered to pay £400 in costs and a victim surcharge of £460.