The Story Behind FKA Twigs's Pre-Raphaelite Punk Beauty at the VMAs

Lauren Valenti

After closing Afropunk Festival last night in mic-drop fashion, FKA Twigs arrived at the 2019 VMAS looking nothing short of entrancing.

In a look crafted by her stylist Matthew Josephs, the singer wore a custom waist-cinching Ed Marler dress with crystal chainmail, a blue chiffon sash, and a black silk taffeta train. And her beauty proved to be just as much of a visual mash-up. "It's Pre-Raphaelite with hint of punk," says celebrity hairstylist Jillian Halouska of Twigs's undone updo. After her newly atomic orange lengths were curled into soft ringlets and misted with OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist, her hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail and topped off with a black ribbon at the base. "Her dress has a lot of layers and texture, so we wanted to bring the long ribbons of the dress up for an overall cohesive look," explained Halouska.

10372524cp

Photo: Shutterstock

Furthering the Pre-Raphaelite mood was makeup artist Kabuki. The editorial pro smoked out Twigs's lids using deep bronze shadow Blood Moon 005 from the new Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun palette, creating a dimensional gaze that was all the more impactful against her face-framing neon coils. Then for more "edge," he traced on a '90s-inspired mouth with bold visible lip liner using McGrath's Ultra Lip Pencil in rich red brown Manhattan. "Twigs is so original, we didn't want to try and recreate something retro," explains Kabuki. "We ran with the romantic [vibe], and added a bit of toughness with the 90s lip. It offset all the dreaminess of the outfit." Leave it to Twigs to make a cross-century collision of worlds look effortless.

