The Story Behind FKA Twigs's Pre-Raphaelite Punk Beauty at the VMAs

After closing
Afropunk Festival last night in mic-drop fashion, FKA Twigs arrived at the 2019 VMAS looking nothing short of entrancing.
In a look crafted by her stylist Matthew Josephs, the singer wore a custom waist-cinching Ed Marler dress with crystal chainmail, a blue chiffon sash, and a black silk taffeta train. And her beauty proved to be just as much of a visual mash-up. "It's Pre-Raphaelite with hint of punk," says celebrity hairstylist Jillian Halouska of Twigs's undone updo. After her newly atomic orange lengths were curled into soft ringlets and misted with
OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist, her hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail and topped off with a black ribbon at the base. "Her dress has a lot of layers and texture, so we wanted to bring the long ribbons of the dress up for an overall cohesive look," explained Halouska. 10372524cp Photo: Shutterstock More
Furthering the Pre-Raphaelite mood was makeup artist Kabuki. The editorial pro smoked out Twigs's lids using deep bronze shadow Blood Moon 005 from the new
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun palette, creating a dimensional gaze that was all the more impactful against her face-framing neon coils. Then for more "edge," he traced on a '90s-inspired mouth with bold visible lip liner using McGrath's Ultra Lip Pencil in rich red brown Manhattan. "Twigs is so original, we didn't want to try and recreate something retro," explains Kabuki. "We ran with the romantic [vibe], and added a bit of toughness with the 90s lip. It offset all the dreaminess of the outfit." Leave it to Twigs to make a cross-century collision of worlds look effortless. See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: MTV VMAs 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz Photo: Getty Images More Megan Thee Stallion Photo: Getty Images More Story continues Rosalía in Burberry Photo: Getty Images More FKA twigs in Sophia Webster Photo: Getty Images More Adriana Lima in Christian Louboutin shoes and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Kevin Jonas in David Yurman, Joe Jonas in David Yurman, and Nick Jonas Photo: Getty Images More Gigi Hadid in Tom Ford, Lorraine Schwartz, and EF Collection jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Camila Cabello in Balmain and Amwaj and Djula jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Lenny Kravitz Photo: Getty Images More French Montana Photo: Getty Images More Halsey in Dundas and Jimmy Choo shoes Photo: Getty Images More Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana and David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Lizzo in Moschino Photo: Getty Images More Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs Photo: Getty Images More Heidi Klum Photo: Getty Images More DJ Khaled Photo: Getty Images More Jamila Mustafa Photo: Getty Images More Tiffany Panhilason Photo: Getty Images More Sammy Wilk Photo: Getty Images More Maya Taylor Photo: Getty Images More Remy Ma Photo: Getty Images More Gibson Hazard Photo: Getty Images More Dr. Drew Pinsky and Susan Pinsky Photo: Getty Images More Billy Ray Cyrus in a Gladys Tamez Millinery hat Photo: Getty Images More Natalie Friedman Photo: Getty Images More Reverend Al Sharpton Photo: Getty Images More Hailee Steinfeld Photo: Getty Images More Lil’ Kim Photo: Getty Images More Tainy Photo: Getty Images More Big Sean in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Photo: Getty Images More Shay Johnson Photo: Getty Images More Wyclef Jean Photo: Getty Images More Rick Ross Photo: Getty Images More Christopher Buckner and Deena Nicole Cortese Photo: Getty Images More Bella Hadid with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Chrome Hearts jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Safaree Samuels Photo: Getty Images More H.E.R. in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Alison Brie Photo: Getty Images More Big Sean and 2 Chainz Photo: Getty Images More P. K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn Photo: Getty Images More Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Photo: Getty Images More A$AP Ferg Photo: Getty Images More Ice-T and Coco Austin Photo: Getty Images More Victor Cruz Photo: Getty Images More Whitney Port Photo: Getty Images More Charm La’Donna Photo: Getty Images More Lil Nas X Photo: Getty Images More Alex Morgan in Jared Lehr jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jazzy Amra Photo: Getty Images More Hayley Kiyoko in David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Peppermint Photo: Getty Images More James Charles Photo: Getty Images More Diplo Photo: Getty Images More Fetty Wap Photo: Getty Images More Nikita Dragun Photo: Getty Images More Vincent Pastore Photo: Getty Images More J Balvin Photo: Getty Images More Normani in Loree Rodkin jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Redman Photo: Getty Images More Brandon Lee Photo: Getty Images More Alyson Stoner Photo: Getty Images More Jonathan Van Ness Photo: Getty Images More Queen Latifah Photo: Getty Images More Skylar Grey in David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Sebastian Maniscalco Photo: Getty Images More Todrick Hall Photo: Getty Images More Abby Champion, Anok Yai, Lineisy Montero, Cara Taylor, and Hiandra Martinez Photo: Getty Images More Corey Holcomb Photo: Getty Images More Jamie N Commons Photo: Getty Images More Robert M. Bakish and Bebe Rexha Photo: Getty Images More Justina Valentine Photo: Getty Images More Bad Bunny Photo: Getty Images More Prince Derek Doll Photo: Getty Images More Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Photo: Getty Images More Hannah Hart Photo: Getty Images More Trevor Moran Photo: Getty Images More Sara Bivens and Calvit Hodge Photo: Getty Images More JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Photo: Getty Images More Lauv Photo: Getty Images More Tana Mongeau Photo: Getty Images More Brian “B. Dot” Miller Photo: Getty Images More Keke Palmer in David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Ilfenesh Hadera Photo: Getty Images More Jena Frumes Photo: Getty Images More Kiana Ledé in Jimmy Choo Photo: Getty Images More Mariahlynn Photo: Getty Images More Jamie-Lynn Sigler Photo: Getty Images More Hugo Gloss Photo: Getty Images More Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot of EarthGang Photo: Getty Images More Amara La Negra Photo: Getty Images More Chanel West Coast Photo: Getty Images More Lilliana Vazquez Photo: Getty Images More Ebonee Davis Photo: Getty Images More Brent Qvale Photo: Getty Images More Afrojack and Elettra Lamborghini Photo: Getty Images More Jason Lee Photo: Getty Images More Stefan Benz Photo: Getty Images More Andrea Damante Photo: Getty Images More J.I.D Photo: Getty Images More Joey Essex Photo: Getty Images More Juan Betancourt Photo: Getty Images More Bregje Heinen Photo: Getty Images More Quin and 6lack Photo: Getty Images More CNCO Photo: Getty Images More Ava Max Photo: Getty Images More AJ Mitchell Photo: Getty Images More Zara Larsson in Bulgari Photo: Getty Images More Cirkut Photo: Getty Images More Terrence J Photo: Getty Images More Lance Bass Photo: Getty Images More Jonathan Mazzeo Photo: Getty Images More
Originally Appeared on
Vogue