The Story Behind Post Malone’s Dazzling Grammy Award Wardrobe

Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More

Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More

Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More

Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More

Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More

There is nothing quiet about Post Malone’s personal style. In the last year, the eccentric rapper has caused a stir on the red carpet, dazzling the paparazzi with his brightly-colored, Western-style suits. At the Grammy awards last night, he shook things up yet again in a head-turning baby pink suit designed by his stylist Catherine Hahn. “I actually saw a vintage ’80s lady’s studded leather suit and thought, ‘If that only existed in Posty’s size!’” she said. The leather jacket and pants were furnished with hundreds of rhinestone crystals by the crafts people at Star Studded, a workshop in Beverly Hills that’s known for its high wattage Hollywood embellishment. That said, not every part of the look was custom: the white undershirt was by Tom Ford, what he refers to as a “wife lover,” not beater. "Working with Cathy we have created a unique a style that just stays true to who I am and what I am most comfortable with," said Malone, who was nominated for four Grammys.

Once inside the venue, the rapper switched up his outfit, donning a velvet suit embroidered with dragons and his first and last names on each arm created by Union Western Clothing. “My inspiration was Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin who wore this dragon suit,” says Hahn. “I love that emerald green color so I thought, ‘Let’s do a velvet green with dragons.’” Here, the cream shirt, complete with a Prince-style pussy bow, was custom-made made by a shirtmaker in Los Angeles. As Hahn points out, “So many amazing makers were involved in this outfit.”

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Grammys 2019 Red Carpet:

Grammy Awards 2019: See Every Look Live From the Red Carpet

