The Story Behind Post Malone’s Dazzling Grammy Award Wardrobe Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Story continues Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More Photo: Courtesy of Adam DeGross More
There is nothing quiet about Post Malone’s personal style. In the last year, the eccentric rapper has caused a stir on the red carpet, dazzling the paparazzi with his brightly-colored,
Western-style suits. At the Grammy awards last night, he shook things up yet again in a head-turning baby pink suit designed by his stylist Catherine Hahn. “I actually saw a vintage ’80s lady’s studded leather suit and thought, ‘If that only existed in Posty’s size!’” she said. The leather jacket and pants were furnished with hundreds of rhinestone crystals by the crafts people at Star Studded, a workshop in Beverly Hills that’s known for its high wattage Hollywood embellishment. That said, not every part of the look was custom: the white undershirt was by Tom Ford, what he refers to as a “wife lover,” not beater. "Working with Cathy we have created a unique a style that just stays true to who I am and what I am most comfortable with," said Malone, who was nominated for four Grammys.
Once inside the venue, the rapper switched up his outfit, donning a velvet suit embroidered with dragons and his first and last names on each arm created by Union Western Clothing. “My inspiration was Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin who wore this dragon suit,” says Hahn. “I love that emerald green color so I thought, ‘Let’s do a velvet green with dragons.’” Here, the cream shirt, complete with a Prince-style pussy bow, was custom-made made by a shirtmaker in Los Angeles. As Hahn points out, “So many amazing makers were involved in this outfit.”
See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Grammys 2019 Red Carpet: Grammy Awards 2019: See Every Look Live From the Red Carpet
Cardi B in archive Mugler and Gismondi1754 jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Katy Perry in Balmain with Djula jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo and a Judith Leiber Couture bag
Photo: Getty Images More
Travis Scott in Saint Laurent and Kylie Jenner in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Lady Gaga in Celine by Hedi Slimane, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Post Malone
Photo: Getty Images More
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images More
Dua Lipa in Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Anna Kendrick in Nikos Koulis jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Kacey Musgraves in Valentino
Photo: Getty Images More
Janelle Monáe in Tiffany & Co jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Hennessy Carolina
Photo: Getty Images More
Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images More
Pusha T in Thom Browne
Photo: Getty Images More
J Balvin
Photo: Getty Images More
Ella Mai in Tiffany & Co jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Kelsea Ballerini in Jenny Packham and Eva Fehren jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Dolly Parton
Photo: Getty Images More
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Photo: Getty Images More
Miley Cyrus in Mugler and Loree Rodkin jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Heide Klum in Jimmy Choo shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture bag
Photo: Getty Images More
Bebe Rexha in Monsoori and Hearts On Fire jewelry and Amwaj earrings
Photo: Getty Images More
Tierra Whack
Photo: Getty Images More
Leon Bridges in Bode
Photo: Getty Images More
Meghan Trainor in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Miguel
Photo: Getty Images More
Alicia Keys in Aquazzura and Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Shawn Mendes
Photo: Getty Images More
Kelsea Ballerini
Photo: Getty Images More
Alessia Cara in Nicholas Kirkwood shoes
Photo: Getty Images More
St. Vincent in Giambattista Valli Couture, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Ashlee Simpson in Georges Chakra Couture
Photo: Getty Images More
Charlie Puth in Prada
Photo: Getty Images More
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images More
Teddy Geiger
Photo: Getty Images More
Rashida Jones
Photo: Getty Images More
Tori Kelly
Photo: Getty Images More
Nina Dobrev
Photo: Getty Images More
Diplo
Photo: Getty Images More
Quincy in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX
Photo: Getty Images More
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Photo: Getty Images More
Lauren London in Le Vian jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Andra Day
Photo: Getty Images More
Swae Lee
Photo: Getty Images More
Shooter Jennings
Photo: Getty Images More
Ashanti
Photo: Getty Images More
Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando
Photo: Getty Images More
Jorja Smith in Balmain and Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
H.E.R. in Coach and Judith Leiber Couture bag
Photo: Getty Images More
Jon Batiste in Coach
Photo: Getty Images More
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton
Photo: Getty Images More
Fantasia Barrino
Photo: Getty Images More
Bonnie McKee
Photo: Getty Images More
Wilmer Valderrama in Jimmy Choo shoes
Photo: Getty Images More
Ryan Hurd
Photo: Getty Images More
Patrizia Yanguela
Photo: Getty Images More
Donna Farizan
Photo: Getty Images More
Shawn Everett
Photo: Getty Images More
Nicolle Galyon
Photo: Getty Images More
Emily Lazar
Photo: Getty Images More
Merle Dandridge
Photo: Getty Images More
Tamara Dhia
Photo: Getty Images More
Buddy Guy
Photo: Getty Images More
Bombino
Photo: Getty Images More
Lili Fini Zanuck
Photo: Getty Images More
Keltie Knight
Photo: Getty Images More
Karim Sulayman
Photo: Getty Images More
Raquel Sofia
Photo: Getty Images More
Roget Chahayed
Photo: Getty Images More
Mimi Saballa
Photo: Getty Images More
Lee Ann Womack
Photo: Getty Images More
Claudia Brant
Photo: Getty Images More
Gregory Porter
Photo: Getty Images More
Fantastic Negrito
Photo: Getty Images More
Sophie Hawley-Weld
Photo: Getty Images More
Lili Haydn
Photo: Getty Images More
Alan Hicks
Photo: Getty Images More
Isaac Cole Powell
Photo: Getty Images More
Jerry Cantrell
Photo: Getty Images More
Tanika Ray
Photo: Getty Images More
Derek Ali
Photo: Getty Images More
Ricky Rebel
Photo: Getty Images More
Renee Bargh
Photo: Getty Images More
Tia Fuller
Photo: Getty Images More
Etana
Photo: Getty Images More
Jay Rock in Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Charlie Wilson
Photo: Getty Images More
Kaskade
Photo: Getty Images More
Toni Cornell
Photo: Getty Images More
Raul Midón
Photo: Getty Images More
Ashley McBryde
Photo: Getty Images More
Hit-Boy
Photo: Getty Images More
Evan LaRay
Photo: Getty Images More
Ruth Westheimer
Photo: Getty Images More
Mark Ronson in Celine by Hedi Slimane
Photo: Getty Images More
Sophie Milman
Photo: Getty Images More
Blanca Blanco
Photo: Getty Images More
Vincent Watson
Photo: Getty Images More
Kendra Erika
Photo: Getty Images More
Aida Cuevas
Photo: Getty Images More
Tokimonsta
Photo: Getty Images More
Tainy
Photo: Getty Images More See the videos.