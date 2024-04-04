Stranded Hikers and Dogs Rescued in Harsh Conditions on Californian Trail

The Ventura County Sheriff’s aviation unit rescued 11 hikers and three dogs on March 30, upon receiving calls that multiple groups had found themselves stranded in “harsh conditions” along the Sespe Trail in Los Padres National Forest.

The sheriff’s office said a storm over the weekend had caused water levels to rise quickly on the trail.

Ground units dispatched by the sheriff’s office and the fire department were unable to access the area, but two rescue helicopters airlifted 11 hikers and three dogs to safety, they said.

They warned that while their teams are highly trained to respond to these types of emergencies, rescue operations are “intrinsically dangerous to both the rescuers and the victims”, and asked outdoor enthusiasts to closely monitor weather conditions. Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful