WARNING: THERE ARE STRANDS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE OCTOBER 28, 2024 STRANDS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

Ready?

OK!

Have you been playing Strands, the super fun game from the New York Times, the makers of Connections and other brain-teasers like Wordle in which you have to do a search in a jumble of letters and find words based on a theme? It's pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we're here to help you out with some clues and the answers, including the "Spangram" that connects all the words.

Let's start with the clue: Fall fun.

If you want our help? Think about stuff you do in the fall! As for the answers, scroll below the photo below:

Apples, Doughnuts, Cider, Maze, Hay Rides, Pumpkins

The Spangram is ... ORCHARDS.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Monday, October 28 2024