'Strange-Looking' Mystery Animal Spotted in West Virginia Park Baffles Residents

Some have suggested the creature is a lemur, but an animal expert believes the critter is something else

WSAZ 3/YouTube Mystery animal spotted in Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia

A creature filmed walking with a group of deer in a West Virginia park has the community asking, "What is that?"

According to WSAZ, on Oct. 24, Brittany Keller spotted "a strange-looking creature" while passing by Ritter Park in Huntington, W. Va., on her way to work.

Keller managed to film the mystery animal as it scurried amongst a small herd of deer munching on grass in the park. The woman has since shown her clip of the critter to numerous Huntington residents, and no one is sure what the animal could be.

"Whenever I stopped to take a better look, I realized that it was something I had never seen before," Keller told WSAZ about the encounter.

The outlet reported that Keller shared her clip of the mystery animal on social media, and some commented on the video, claiming the creature could be a lemur. Lemurs are native to Madagascar, a country located over 9,000 miles away from West Virginia.

Andy McKee, an animal expert WSAZ spoke to about the sighting, said the strange critter "looks more like a fox with mange." According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, mange is " a contagious skin disease caused by mites" that leads to "itchiness, hair thinning and loss, thickened skin, and scabbing."

The creature sighting in West Virginia wasn't October's only mystery animal. On Oct. 22, the Bristol Zoo Project, a wildlife conservation park in England, shared a photo from trail camera footage captured on the park's property. The zoo said the picture was of "a mysterious winged and horned creature" that it wanted help identifying.

"Our conservation team uses camera traps to survey the ancient woodland on our site. Here, you can see a familiar muntjac deer alongside a creature that has us just a little stumped," the park captioned the post, which also included a photo of a muntjac deer in the daylight so viewers could compare the deer with the mystery animal. The muntjac deer is a species from Southeast Asia that grows short antlers resembling horns.

