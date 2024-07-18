'Strange smell' tips officials off to illegal snails in luggage at Detroit airport

Customs and Border Protection officials in Detroit stopped a slimy cargo from messing up American crops last month.

Officials conducting a secondary baggage screening found 90 Giant African Land Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Ghana. According to a news release from CBP, there was a “strange smell” emanating from the traveler’s baggage that caught a specialist’s attention.

The passenger declared other prohibited items including beef skins and fresh peppers, but did not mention the snails prior to inspection.

A cache of live snails discovered by CBP at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a passenger arriving from Ghana was referred for a secondary examination after declaring various fresh food items. The snails were humanely euthanized as a means to ensure they did not enter the ecosystem and cause havoc to U.S. agriculture.

“These snails are an invasive species that could negatively impact our economy,” acting port director John Nowak said in a statement. “Our agriculture specialists are always keeping a watchful eye out for harmful plants, animals and insects.”

According to CBP the snails, which ranged in size from 3 to 6 inches, were intended for consumption and were seized at the airport.

Giant African Land Snails can grow up to 8 inches and feed on many different kinds of plants, including staple economic crops. They can also cause structural damage to dwellings, as they are known to feed on stucco, which contains calcium and can help maintain their shell growth.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CBP officials confiscate 90 contraband snails in Detroit