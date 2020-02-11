Stranger Returns Little Boy's Super Bowl Souvenir Ball After He Loses It at Chiefs' Victory Parade

A man who accidentally ended up with a little boy’s Super Bowl souvenir football at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade went out of his way to ensure that the prized item made its way back to the young fan.

Kawai Porter was celebrating the Chiefs’ big win at their parade last Wednesday when he found himself catching a random red and gold football that had been tossed his way by the team’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Fox affiliate WDAF reported.

“I turn around and see Patrick Mahomes load up for a pass and he throws the ball. It’s coming right towards me,” Porter recalled to the outlet.

Not thinking anything of it, Porter kept the ball, but later went on social media and learned that it actually belonged to a little boy named Doni Morales and that he had lost it during the parade, according to WDAF.

Without hesitation, Porter told the outlet he set out to find 10-year-old Doni and return his prized possession.

“I saw on Twitter the article and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to find this guy. This ball means a lot to him,'” Porter explained. “So I figured out who he was. Then we set up to give the ball back.”

As it turns out, Doni was attending the parade with his father Kike Morales, who took the souvenir ball and threw it up towards one of the passing Chiefs players, WDAF reported.

Unfortunately, Kike missed, but the ball was thrown up to Mahomes by someone in the crowd before the quarterback tossed it back to Porter, according to the outlet.

When Doni finally reunited with his ball, the father-son duo told WDAF they were incredibly grateful to Porter and his actions.

“I was very happy. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah!'” Doni recalled. “Not everyone will have the kind heart that he has.”

To show their gratitude, Kike and Doni gave Porter a Super Bowl shirt and red and gold confetti that shot out after the Chiefs won the game — their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

The Chiefs also caught wind of what happened before the reunion and sent Doni an official Super Bowl LIV football in replacement. However, the 10-year-old boy decided to give it to Porter as a “thank you” for his kind gesture, according to WDAF.

“It makes me feel amazing,” Porter told the outlet. “It just goes to show that Kansas City, we’ve got the best people, best fans out there.”