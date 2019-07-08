'Stranger Things' theories about Season 3's devastating death are pouring in
Warning: Major spoilers from the Stranger Things 3 season finale ahead.
Season 3 of Stranger Things finally hit Netflix over the holiday weekend and, at this point, most of us have already binged the entire season. If not, then, spoiler alert. You have been warned.
If you did make that commitment then you're probably pretty heartbroken over Chief Jim Hopper's death. You're not the only one. Many fans took to social media over the weekend to share their devastation.
Good morning to everyone except the last 20 minutes of Stranger Things 3. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/R2d8DtnUQQ— jordan✌🏼 (@jordan9110024) July 5, 2019
everyone after finishing episode 8: #strangerthings #strangerthings3 pic.twitter.com/R50C8H5riF— abi 📌 (@ajajajabi) July 5, 2019
me starting the new season of stranger things vs. me ending it 😭 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/1ZlESTZFel— maddie ✌🏻 (@random_mads) July 5, 2019
Me after finishing #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/7PTP2FVamx— rodriguez (@j_e_s_s_e_) July 5, 2019
stranger things season 3 mood board #strangerthings3 pic.twitter.com/lWz9U5v5gB— aims robin warrior (@robinshawkins) July 5, 2019
Me starting ep1 vs me after ep8 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/twphteCFXy— Sidharth Rao (@Sid12Rao) July 5, 2019
However, there's hope.
In case you missed it, Stranger Things did something it's never done before and pulled a Marvel move by showing an end credit scene with a small, but juicy, cliffhanger.
The scene opened at the Russians' base in Kamchatka, where two soldiers are on their way to retrieve a prisoner to feed to a Demogorgon. As the soldiers approach the first door, one of the soldiers tells the other, "No. Not the American."
So, who is "the American?"
We all want to believe that it's Hopper. After all, Joyce finally agreed to let him pick her up at 7 p.m. for dinner at Enzo's. Technically, we never saw Hopper's dead or disintegrated body, which might mean the writers are keeping the door open three inches for him to possibly come back. It wouldn't be the strangest thing.
Did he jump into the upside down? Did he somehow manage to move out of the way and was later captured by the Russians?
Not all fans are getting their hopes up. Some believe "the American" might be other characters we've lost before. Like Barb, whom we've been mourning since season 1.
"What if Barb is the American in the Russian base?"-@Jviaer— Erick Mendez (@ketchupsupreme) July 7, 2019
He just started something in my mind that I cant stop. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/pL9FKS94KO
This person believes that it is Dr. Martin Brenner, the man who raised Eleven in the lab, and that the Russians are using him for his intel.
It's Brenner/Eleven's Papa and the Russians are using his intel to help with their projects.— Clement W (@TheClementW) July 7, 2019
However, most believe that our beloved Hop is still alive.
what if the russians took hopper away just before the explosion bc in the last scene (after the credits) they said “not the american” so maybe hopper is in that room which means HES STILL ALIVE #StrangerThings3— nisha ia bc vacation (@sadiesagb) July 4, 2019
#strangerthings3 #strangerthings me conspiring on how hopper is still alive pic.twitter.com/c9cMkxMrxU— 🌟 spoilers (@urlocaldumbass_) July 6, 2019
me when hopper died vs me watching the last scene: #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/lubPSz30va— 𝔐𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔰𝔰𝔞 (@melissameyerss) July 5, 2019
@Stranger_Things— ColemanRL (@Coleman_RL_) July 4, 2019
Ending
Russian - “not the American”
They captured hopper!
Hopper can’t be dead! #StrangerThings3 #jimhopper
wait at the end of season 3 the russians say ‘no not the american’.... what if hopper somehow survived and they took him to be held captive #StrangerThings3— vic | s3 spoilers (@milevenswaffle) July 4, 2019
As of the time this story was published, Netflix has yet to officially renew Stranger Things for season 4 but, considering that loaded post-credits scene, it seems likely. If so, we better be seeing Chief Hopper in a variety of different-colored Hawaiian shirts in our futures.
Stranger Things 3 is streaming now on Netflix.
Check out ‘Big Brother’s’ major twist being overshadowed by controversial contestant’s new power:
Read more from Yahoo! Entertainment:
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises contestants on fast and furious ‘Songland’ episode
‘Bachelorette’ fans are bewildered by Hannah Brown following Luke P.’s meltdown
Explosive WWE ‘Raw’ stunt leads to two wrestlers being removed on stretchers
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.