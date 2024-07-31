Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin pokes fun at long season 5 wait

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has poked fun at the long wait for season five on social media.

It’s now been two years since the hit Netflix show’s fourth season hit the streaming service, but fans still have a while to wait before the fifth and final outing arrives.

After all, co-creator Ross Duffer recently confirmed the final season is only halfway through production (and the post-production process alone will likely push the release date even further).

McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, has now taken to X/Twitter to poke some fun at the lengthy wait. He posted a photo of his character, Robin (Maya Hawke) and Max (Sadie Sink) which had been edited to make them look significantly older.

Sneak peak of Season 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fcae8g6cQ3 — Caleb McLaughlin (@calebmclaughlin) July 30, 2024

"Sneak peek at season 5," he joked in the post’s caption.



The delay between seasons four and five is largely down to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes. But, despite ending in September and November respectively, production only kicked off in January 2024.

To celebrate the halfway mark of filming earlier this month — as well as eight years since season one arrived in 2016 — Ross Duffer shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast and crew on set.

"So I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old," Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown said in the clip. "It feels very weird."

"We're just kind of savouring every single moment," added Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, while Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower teased: "Season four was big. Season five definitely feels bigger."

The main gang will also be joined by some new faces in season five, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux. However, further details on who they will all be playing are yet to be confirmed.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are streaming on Netflix. A fifth and final season is in production. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is now booking until February 2025 at the Phoenix Theatre in London. Tickets are available now.

