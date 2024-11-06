“Stranger Things” Confirms“ ”Season 5 Time Jump as Final Episode Titles Are Revealed: 'One Last Adventure Begins'

Netflix confirmed the final season will premiere in 2025 and revealed the episode titles for the eight final chapters

It's the beginning of the end in Hawkins.

On Nov. 6, Netflix released the first teaser for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, confirming that "one last adventure begins" when the series premieres in 2025.

The teaser, released aptly on Stranger Things Day, revealed the episode titles for the eight final chapters of the story: "The Crawl;" "The Vanishing of ___;" "The Turnbow Trap;" "Sorcerer;" "Shock Jock;" "Escape From Camazotz;" "The Bridge;" and the series finale will be titled "The Rightside Up."

The teaser also confirmed that season 5 will pick up "in the Fall of 1987," a time jump from season 4, which took place in the spring of 1986.

Production on the highly-anticipated final season began in January, which Netflix revealed by sharing a photo of the entire cast — including core stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp, as well as David Harbour, Winona Ryder and the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty and Brett Gelman were also pictured, as well as Jamie Campbell Bower, who joined the cast in season 4 as the newest villain, Vecna.



Courtesy of Netflix Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in 'Stranger Things'

In July, the streamer released a first look at the final season and revealed some new additions to the cast — Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux, who all join in unnamed roles.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in the video that they were "about halfway through filming" and there was "so much going on."

stranger things/youtube 'Stranger Things' season 5

The cast, meanwhile, reflected on the kaleidoscope of emotions they've been feeling as the series end approaches, with Sink, 22, saying they're "savoring every single moment" and Matarazzo, 22, admitting the show has become "home."

"I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old," Brown, 20, said. "Feels very weird."

Schnapp, also 20, teased that season 5 "is going to be the best season yet" and Bower agreed as he said that "season 4 was big" but "season 5 definitely feels bigger."



Courtesy of Netflix Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in 'Stranger Things' season 4

Though not much is known about what adventure season 5 will bring, Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, said that the series finale "is the best episode they've ever done."

"They land the plane," he said at Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast's 10th anniversary last month.

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” he said. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.."



Netflix Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard in 'Stranger Things' season 4

Harbour, 49, continued, “I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood. Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale]. It's 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it's so well done and so beautiful."

“It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season," he added. "You guys will love it."

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 can be streamed on Netflix.