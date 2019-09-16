This "Stranger Things" Fan Theory Can Change Everything about the Upside Down in Season 4

From Seventeen

Stranger Things might have another season up its sleeve after its crazy season 3 finale left fans with more questions than answers about what will happen next to their favorite citizens of Hawkins, Indiana. While we're still not exactly sure when we can expect it to come back, fans are digging deep into the show's history to figure out what new thing El, Max, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and the rest of the cast will have to face.

While the series creators and writers haven't really shared what fans might expect next, some fans have been coming up with their own fan theories and exploring all the possible ways the show can go in season four. One of the shows biggest mysteries has been the Upside Down, but one Reddit user, DeputyRooster, thinks that it might be completely different than what the show has been hinting at for the past three seasons.

"I've watched season 3 quite a few times and it keeps baffling me with the Demogorgon. Then I started thinking about the Upside Down being not an alternate universe, but our future. So what if the Demogorgon the Russians have isn't from the Upside Down, but the Russians made it. Thus making the Upside Down our future where it's over run with monsters and Dust Spiders. Right now I'm going with this theory because who knows if there will be a Season 4."

Maybe this means that the Upside Down is a post-apolcayptic version of Hawkins and the Russians have just started a chain of events that might lead us to then. This isn't the first new theory that features the Upside Down. Another Reddit user, Bloodylolipops, has created a popular theory that talks about Will's possible involvement with the creation of the Upside Down.

"There’s the common theory that our universe has infinite dimensions and alternate universes. But in the show so far, we only know that there is one other dimension, and it’s only of Hawkins. Joyce Byers grew up in Hawkins and raised her two boys there as well. Hawkins is all that Will really knows. Will is also very artistic and creates stories. He could’ve very well created a version of the Upside Down and drawn it, written about it," the wrote.



Of course, either one of these theories can be totally possible in the world of Stranger Things. The creators still haven't left much hint on whether any of these theories are true or not. Either way, season four would certainly be interesting to watch.

