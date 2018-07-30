"Stranger Things" Season 3 Will Premiere in Summer 2019

Okay, Stranger Things fans, we have some important (and slightly unfortunate) news for you: Stranger Things won't be back for its third season for a good long while.

Sadly, we won't be seeing Steve Harrington — beloved babysitter and new employee of Starcourt Mall's ice cream shop, Scoops Ahoy — and the rest of the ST3 crew until summer of 2019, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. Per EW's report from the Television Critics Association’s press tour on July 29, Netflix's programming executive Cindy Holland confirmed that Stranger Things wouldn't be returning until basically a year from now (which explains that "coming next summer" line at the end of the Season 3 teaser).

Holland also offered the following reassurance for fans who wish that roughly 18-month break between season 2 and season 3 was a little bit shorter: "The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait."

We don't know too much about Season 3's plot right now, which only makes the wait for this season feel longer. That said, David Harbour, who plays Hopper, did tease just how epic Season 3 would be while speaking with E! News recently. "This season they just came up with this arc and this idea that's so original and so new that and so fun," he hinted. "What I can tell you is this, like you see season one you see season two and we're playing with the same alphabet of these '80s epics, but we're kinda throwing out the model again and sort of expanding these characters in ways that you wouldn't expect them to go in."

So, it looks like we'll have to be okay with the fact that we have to wait almost an entire year for some more Stranger Things. Until then, we'll just watch the Starcourt Mall informercial on repeat and daydream about what's going to happen when we return to Hawkins.

