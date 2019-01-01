Stranger Things season 3 release date is finally confirmed

From Digital Spy

Netflix has welcomed in the New Year by giving Stranger Things fans the surprise gift that they've always wanted: the confirmed release date for the show's third season.

Yes, just a few months after Steve Harrington donned a sailor's cap ready to serve us up some ice cream in the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop, along with new character Robin (played by Maya Hawke), in a teaser that revealed we'll be returning to Hawkins, Indiana in Summer 2019, the show has now confirmed the exact date.

So mark July 4, 2019 in your diaries, folks, because it'll all be kicking off then.

Live from WIYZ, it's a Hawkins New Year's Eve! https://t.co/GhaGjVyNse - Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2019





The confirmed release date appeared alongside a new poster for the season, which featured all the kids – so that's Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink).

And while most of the gang were watching the Independence Day fireworks, it looks like our favourite Upside Down visitors Eleven and Will are a bit more preoccupied with us/the monster lurking at the bottom of the scene.





"One summer can change everything," reads the season's tagline, which is all well and good, but fans have bigger things on their minds right now.

Like, why exactly is Will looking so nervous?

YOU BETTER KEEP MY BOY WILL SAFE THIS SEASON OR I WILL SNAP pic.twitter.com/cI9grdm2JC - Ray ☁️ (@itsraybish) January 1, 2019

Come on y'all, give Will a break pic.twitter.com/O4RAYk2cKm - Timmy and his heroin (@Lewisisavirgin) January 1, 2019

I’m over here freaking out over eleven and will being the only ones looking back



GIVE👏WILL👏BYERS👏A👏BREAK https://t.co/ZTCrM7Yv4z



- Mariana Avila🎄⭐️ (@marianaavilal) January 1, 2019

Will Byers can’t catch a break https://t.co/SVPRqAStYl - alex 🥀 (@scavengerben) January 1, 2019

Not that the show itself is too bothered about any of that, simply teasing in response to one such tweet: "WE'RE GONNA HAVE A GREAT SUMMER."

Gulp.

Filming on the show's third season wrapped back in November, with photos from the filming of the season three finale showing Eleven wearing some baggy trousers, and two stars enjoying a heartfelt embrace while an army looks ready for a fight.

A month later, we were also given the season's episode titles, so all we need know is an official trailer. We're ready when you are, Netflix.

Stranger Things season 3 returns to Netflix on July 4, 2019.

