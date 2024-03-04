Stranger Things shares first look at Sadie Sink's return

Stranger Things continues to ramp up fan excitement ahead of the upcoming fifth and final season with a new look at Sadie Sink's returning Max.

Sink's Max was left in a coma at the end of Stranger Things season four but will be part of the action once more in season five.

Co-director Ross Duffer shared a series of pictures which were taken during filming of the fifth season, captioning them: "Weeks 7-8."

One photo showed Sink laughing with Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), which prompted Duffer to clarify in the comments: "And FYI this is a pic of Sadie, not Max. Max is in a coma."

Other photos included shots of Lucas holding Max's hand, the Upside Down, an American Flag, and a Kate Bush tape.

Previously, in January, it was announced that season five was officially in production. with the Netflix Geeked account posting a photo of the Stranger Things cast.

The photo was entirely in black and white bar the red neon "5" sign on the wall, while some members of the cast clutched season five scripts. The caption read: "Take it all in, nerds. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is officially in production."

Season five will feature a huge new name, with Terminator star Linda Hamilton joining the Netflix show. However, she has stated that she won't be watching the series as she doesn't like to watch herself in any of her projects.

“When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it," she said. "So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [season 5].”

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

