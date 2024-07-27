Stranger Things star David Harbour's new show lands premiere date

Stranger Things star David Harbour's new show Creature Commandos has received a premiere date.

The actor is set to voice Frankenstein in the DCU's first TV series, which will focus on a motley group of military superhumans.

DC boss James Gunn previously revealed that the show will arrive "later" this year, with the filmmaker now confirming that the series will premiere on streaming service Max in December.

A new trailer has also been released, which teases the arrival of Task Force M, aka Task Force Monster – a black ops team of outlaws assembled by government official Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

The jam-packed teaser sees Amanda walking General Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) down the halls of high-security prison Belle Reve.

"For over 50 years, only the uppermost levels are aware of its existence," she explains, with a curious Flag then asking: "I thought Congress put a stop to all Task Force X activities?"

We are then introduced to a group of wacky outlaws that rivals the cast of Suicide Squad. "Congress said you can't use human prisoners. These assholes aren't human," confirms Amanda.

The cast also features The Witcher's Anya Chalotra as sorceress Circe, The Afterparty's Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky and Wish's Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus.

Obsession's Indira Varma voices the Bride of Frankenstein, with Guardians of the Galaxy's Maria Bakalova and Sean Gunn rounding out the cast as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Weasel, respectively.

Creature Commandos was first announced as an animated show, though Gunn later explained that the "animation will lead into live action and back into animation".

"It's a way to tell stories that are gigantic and huge without spending $50m an episode," he added.

The series will be the debut project in the first chapter of DC's new unified universe, titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The chapter will also feature Peacemaker spin-off Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold.

Creature Commandos will premiere on Max in December.





