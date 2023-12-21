Stranger Things star's DC show gets release window

David Harbour's upcoming DC show Creature Commandos has received a release window.

The Stranger Things star is set to voice Frankenstein in the DCU's first TV series, which will focus on a motley group of military superhumans.

Responding to a fan on Threads, DC boss James Gunn revealed that the show will arrive some time in 2024. In a follow-up post, he indicated that its release will be "later" in the year.

Creature Commandos was announced as an animated show, though Gunn later explained: "Animation will lead into live action and back into animation. It's a way to tell stories that are gigantic and huge without spending $50M an episode."

The cast also features Frank Grillo as leader Rick Flag Sr, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The series will be the first project in the first chapter of DC's new unified universe, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, which will also feature the following TV shows: Peacemaker spin-off Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold.

Gunn also clarified via Threads that Peacemaker season 2 will be part of this chapter, adding that while "it just wasn't included as a new announcement" in his original slate presentation, "when I originally presented to the press it was a part of it".

In the meantime, Harbour is gearing up to reprise his role as Jim Hopper for the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things.

Recently sharing his excitement at returning to the role following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor said: "I just love that show and I love that character so much; it's the last season and I'm looking forward to just diving in with my whole heart into this guy that, certainly career wise, has made a huge difference in my life but personally, has been the character in film and TV who I've loved the most, that I've fallen in love with.

"I'm excited to give him the finale that I've wanted for him since we started. I just love it so much, I can't wait to pour my heart into it."

