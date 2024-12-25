Strasburg Railroad Christmas train

Latest Stories
Kris Jenner Gets Festive with Throwback Photos Showing Her Sexy Christmas Style Over the Years
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
- BuzzFeed
"The Security Line Went Dead Quiet": People Are Revealing The Absolutely Worst Experience They've Ever Had With An Airport Security Agent, And I'm Speechless
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
- People
Little Girl Cries After Finding Unwrapped Christmas Present on Doorstep. The Next Magical Moment Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
- HuffPost
Watch Rudy Giuliani's Christmas Cash-Raising Try For A Ho Ho Ho New Kind Of Weird
The former Trump lawyer dressed up as a holiday legend to peddle one of his products amid financial pressure.
- CBC
Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
- Hello!
Amanda Holden's lookalike model daughter Lexi, 18, towers over her in stunning family Christmas photos
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
- HuffPost
Matt Gaetz Shares Purported Note From Trump After Release Of Scorching Ethics Report
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden’s Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
- Hello!
Princess Kate breaks silence with new statement ahead of TV appearance with George, Charlotte and Louis
Princess Kate has broken her silence with a new statement ahead of her anticipated Christmas Eve TV appearance with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils unconventional Christmas tree with bold royal nod
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a photo of an elegant Christmas tree ahead of their celebrations with baby Sienna.
- Hello!
King Charles sparks reaction with unexpected decision
The King has broken with tradition for his annual Christmas Day message this year
- BuzzFeed
I Need My Inhaler After Laughing At These 36 Funny Tweets From The Week
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
- CBC
These Caldwell First Nation members installed home security cameras. Now, they're being evicted
MaryAnne Kenney's father passed away when she was four, without ever knowing he was part of Caldwell First Nation. It was a journey to make the reserve her home. But now, she is among the eight residents who are being evicted on Boxing Day for installing security cameras around their houses."This is our home. We have a right to be here, not to be kicked out by a reigning chief and council," she said.A long history of colonization stripped Caldwell First Nation of its lands, which stretch from th
- People
Your Christmas Horoscope: How Each Zodiac Sign Should Celebrate the Holiday Season
Rise above the cosmic mayhem, sprinkle some humor and sleigh the season on your own terms
- Reuters
US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
- CBC
Owner of Montreal jewelry store fights back after thieves crash car through shop in brazen robbery
WARNING: This story contains footage of a violent robbery.Just days after Gaganjeet Singh urged Montreal police to step up patrols on de Liège Street, where his jewelry store is located, his worst fears came true.Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car plowed into Famous Jewellers in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood and a group of thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Singh was injured during the incident as he tried to fend off the robbers.Police say th
- People
2 Police Agencies Failed Mom Who Was Forced to Swallow Wedding Ring, Then Killed by Estranged Husband: Inquest
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
- People
Dad Has Been Surprising Daughter, Now 18, with a New Dress Every Christmas. He Hopes He Can Keep Doing It 'Forever' (Exclusive)
The dress reveal has become a staple part of the Mabrys' holiday festivities
- People
Why Does the Royal Family Open Their Presents on Christmas Eve and Not Christmas Morning?
It all harkens back to the British royal family’s deep German roots