Stratford MSG Sphere: Company withdraws plans to build version of Las Vegas venue in London

Plans for a massive Las Vegas-style “Sphere” entertainment venue on the edge of the Olympic park have been formally withdrawn.

The firm behind the project, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company (MSG), has written to British officials to tell them that it is pulling out of a process overseen by the Planning Inspectorate.

The withdrawal, first reported by Sky News, comes after London mayor Sadiq Khan decided in November to block the giant eyeball-shaped dome proposed by MSG on three key grounds.

Mr Khan cited concerns about the amount of light pollution that the venue would cause for Stratford residents, its huge electricity bill and associated lack of “green” credentials, and the impact it would have on heritage sites in the area.

The decision was passed on to Communities Secretary Michael Gove for a final ruling, who could have reviewed the mayor’s decision.

In a letter seen by the Standard, MSG said it "cannot continue to participate in a process that is merely a political football between rival parties".

The letter, which confirmed the application was being withdrawn, added: "It is extremely disappointing that Londoners will not benefit from the Sphere’s groundbreaking technology and the thousands of well-paying jobs it would have created."

The Sphere, designed by architect Populous, would have been a copy of the $2 billion Madison Square Garden Sphere in Las Vegas.

The London Sphere would have been covered in LED panels and would have been almost 100m (300ft) high and 120m (360ft) wide.

It would have been built immediately to the east of the Olympic park, effectively on the opposite side of the railway tracks from the Westfield Stratford shopping centre bus station, between Montfichet Road and Angel Lane.

The designs included a 21,500 capacity main auditorium and a smaller music venue and nightclub with capacity for up to 1,500 people, plus a members’ lounge, restaurants, bars, external terraces and podium.

The LED panels would have displayed moving images, artistic content and branded advertising across the entire façade of the building.

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said: "We have informed Mr Gove that our decision not to move forward with our plans for Sphere in London stands, and we will not be participating in the call-in process.

"We would like to thank all of those who worked earnestly to bring this project to London.

“We are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with forward-thinking cities around the world who are serious about bringing this next-generation entertainment experience to their communities."

Reacting to the news that the application had been withdrawn Green councillor for Stratford Olympic Park Nate Higgins called for the space to instead be used for social housing.

He said in a statement: “Sadiq Khan's rejection of the project brought hope that people would finally be listened to. For no benefit to residents whatsoever, Michael Gove put residents through over a month of extra heartache over this completely unsuitable project.

The councillor added: "Nobody wants black out blinds imposed on them just for the sake of advertising screens the size of Big Ben and the London Eye, and it's clear that is all MSG were ever interested in.

“Residents deserve better than that, and that's without mentioning the chaos this project would have caused to Stratford Station and the Jubilee Line."

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.“As part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor saw independent evidence that showed the proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents. This included the adverse effects of the substantial external lighting.”