Murder probe launched as police find man's body inside car at east London shopping centre

A general view of the Stratford Centre (Alamy Stock Photo)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was discovered in a car in Stratford.

Scotland Yard said officers were contacted by a neighbouring police force on Tuesday afternoon following a report they had received from a concerned member of the public about a person who had potentially come to harm in London.

Shortly after 1.15am on Wednesday, officers traced a car to the Stratford Centre car park and found a body inside the vehicle.

Police are working to confirm the man's identity and inform next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday at a residential address in Hampshire on suspicion of murder.

Crime scenes are in place in Newham and Hampshire and an investigation has been launched led by officers from the Met's Specialist Crime unit and supported by local officers in Newham.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, responsible for policing in Newham, said: “I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this awful incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers.

“I would like to reassure people that a man is in custody and, while my colleagues in Specialist Crime investigate, we do not believe there to be any danger to other people.

“If you have information that you think could help us, I urge you to contact police immediately.”

Anyone who has information or material that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4310/9 Jan.