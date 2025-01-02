Strathcona Food Bank purchases land for new $5M facility

Food hampers are seen in this file photo from Edmonto's Food Bank. Demand has skyrocketed for the Strathcona Food Bank, which served 8,800 grocery hampers in 2024. (Julia Wong/CBC - image credit)

The Strathcona Food Bank is planning a major expansion to address the growing demand for its services.

After years of operating in a space on Kaska Road in Sherwood Park, the food bank has purchased new land for a larger facility, launching a $5 million capital campaign to fund the project.

The food bank says its current building has become inadequate for its needs. The space lacks a receiving dock, is spread across two levels, and is not accessible for clients.

"This space really doesn't fit our needs now or into the future, we're basically bursting at the seams, with no proper functionality and storage," said Kathryn Howden, co-chair of the food bank.

"This space has been amazing to us up till now, we're just needing to look at safety and future growth with Strathcona County."

In partnership with Long & McQuade, a music store also looking to build, the food bank purchased a 4.5-acre site along Broadway Boulevard and Broadview Drive in Sherwood Park. The food bank will occupy about 1.5 acres of land, while the music store occupies a second lot with the remainder being sold for other purposes.

The new facility will be called the Nourish Centre, a rebranding aimed at removing the stigma often associated with food banks, Howden said. She said many families avoid food banks and having a new welcoming name could encourage more people to seek help.

The new Nourish Centre will feature a shopping model that allows clients to choose food that aligns with their cultural and personal preferences, Howden said.

The Strathcona Food Bank has seen a surge in demand for its services in recent years. In 2024, the food bank distributed 8,800 hampers — a 200 per cent increase over 2021 levels, Howden said.

"It seems that every new service that we open is immediately filled," she said. "People are struggling, they're working really hard, and with the skyrocketing price of groceries and cost of living, even working families are needing the hand up."

To help fund the new facility, the Strathcona Food Bank is looking to raise $2.5 million over the next six months through corporate and individual donations, government grants, and fundraising events. A gala event in May 2025 at the Strathcona County Community Centre will mark the official public launch of the capital campaign.

Construction of the Nourish Centre is expected to begin later this year with the food bank hoping to move in by the end of 2026. The food bank is hopeful that the new space will better serve the growing number of families in need.

"We're just really grateful to be able to be there for people and lend a helping hand," Howden said.