Strathmore mayor comments on upcoming seniors housing options

Following the proforma presentation to the Wheatland Housing Management Board (WHMB) during the April 18 meeting, Strathmore Mayor Pat Fule spoke regarding the ongoing prospective build project.

“The lodge project has been in the works for many years now and various counsellors and various councils have been a part of the planning and been on the building committee,” he said. “It is an interesting project. The town has supported it in the past on different councils and their votes, we have provided land on the eastern edge of Kinsmen Park as part of our contribution, and that value is something we had done by more than one real estate assessor.”

Fule explained the town had an environmental assessment completed for the land which is to be occupied by the new lodge and there are prevalent improvements required prior to the start of construction.

He added the town believes the location to be a perfect fit for the lodge, as it has previously been scrub land for an extended period of time.

“It has never really been considered part of the park, and we just think that with the need for affordable seniors housing in the town and county, and for the villages, we think that part of the property where you could basically, as a senior in your golden years, step out of a lodge and be in a park would be an amazing addition to quality of life,” said Fule. “We feel that the seniors are the pillars of our building and growing community over the many, many years, and we just want to continue to support them, and we think that property will be really good for them.”

Regarding the progress of the project, Fule said the WHMB has worked hard to go through the various steps required to bring it to a shovel ready status.

Financially, he regarded the wisdom in cost sharing the building between each participating municipality, as it will lighten the overall load on each, and make the building easier to maintain, clean, and operate in the long term.

A similar project which will also soon see construction begin in Strathmore, the Shasta continuing care community, will see construction on lands behind the existing Strathmore Hospital.

“I think the Shasta project is something really exciting for the town as well. It is a different project, it is apples to oranges when you compare it to the WHMB lodge,” said Fule. “The Shasta one is different because it is a for profit facility.”

The Shasta facility will offer higher levels of care for those who are no longer able to be independent, such as those diagnosed with dementia, while the WHMB hospice society is geared more for those who are still self sufficient, yet need a little help and support.

Both projects will, once completed, help to alleviate pressures on the currently existing lodge from its wait list, as well as to offer more options for those in the community getting up there in age.

