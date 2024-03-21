Strathmore RCMP present policing report

Strathmore RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz presented before the town Committee of the Whole, the Quarter 3 policing report, spanning Oct. 1, to Dec. 31, 2023, during the March 13 meeting.

“Our habitual offender management program is part of our first priority, which deals with our property crimes, that being the reduction of theft of vehicles, theft from motor vehicles, and break and enters,” said Wielgosz. “Throughout Quarter 3, we were monitoring 13 habitual offenders so that is down from our high of about 18 or 19 at one point in time.”

He added as previous offenders completed their monitored time periods, they have either left the local area, or continue to meet their release conditions without issue. Others have pled guilty to get off on conditions in order to be spared from monitoring periods.

Previous offenders who are moving off of the habitual offender management program are placed under a persons of interest program, in which case, communication is maintained to ensure the continuation of law-abiding lifestyles.

“At times, if necessary, we are also in a position to help engage them with some social services to help keep them on the right path,” said Wielgosz.

The security screw program remains in effect locally. This program saw license plate security screws distributed to local automotive dealerships, as well as being available at the local RCMP office.

Wielgosz said one of the local dealerships had reported running out of the screws and had begun to purchase their own – a practice which is becoming a standard installation on vehicles coming off of dealership lots.

“We are seeing some decreasing patterns with theft of license plates, hopefully in part as a result (of the security screws), but that option is still free within Strathmore,” he said.

Theft of motor vehicles was also reported to be down, approaching recorded historical lows for the local community.

A brief period where offenders passing through Strathmore made attempts at theft were indicated in Wielgosz’s report, though those offenders have since left the local region.

Of the 13 motor vehicle thefts that occurred throughout Quarter 3, nine vehicles were recovered, four of which were recovered in Calgary.

Other instances of theft included crimes of opportunity where valuables were left in clear line of sight within the vehicle.

Wielgosz explained reducing these types of instances requires public education to not leave valuables where they can be seen within a vehicle.

More information, as well as the full report are available via the Town of Strathmore public meeting agenda, as well as their YouTube channel.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times