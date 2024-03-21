Strathmore requesting to join county in meeting Alberta Ministers

The Town of Strathmore has voted to send a letter to Wheatland County requesting to attend a meeting with Alberta Ministers Jason Nixon and Rick McIver.

Nixon serves as the current minister of seniors, community and social services, and McIver serves as the current minister of municipal affairs.

A meeting with the two ministers is being requested by the county regarding requisitions and the proposed development of the 120-unit Wheatland Lodge in Strathmore.

Wheatland County passed a resolution during their March 12 special council meeting, reading that county administration is directed to facilitate the meeting, at which the reeve, deputy reeve, and chief administrative officer will be in attendance.

“My rationale for having a letter go to the Wheatland County council requesting that we be invited to any such meeting is that we are one of the two major funders of the Wheatland Lodge, and this is a lodge project that both municipalities have voted to support,” said Pat Fule, mayor of the Town of Strathmore. “Any kind of a meeting, I think, where requisitions are going to be discussed and the lodge is going to be discussed, it would be very beneficial, and I think very wise, very prudent to have both municipalities represented there.”

Fule added, the last time a statement regarding the lodge was dealt with, there was a degree of misrepresentation surrounding the Town of Strathmore, and he would like to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

He explained he wants both the Town of Strathmore and Wheatland County to be on the same page, working together toward the project, having both agreed to support it.

Through the letter, the town is requesting Fule, and Strathmore’s Chief Administrative Officer, Kevin Scoble attend the meeting.

Coun. Denise Peterson suggested writing a letter to the province at a later date, talking about what actions have been taken regarding requisitions for the Wheatland Lodge.

This suggestion being instead of making edits to the proposed letter to the county, which would require it to return to Strathmore council at a later date prior to being approved and sent to the county.

Coun. Richard Wegener motioned for council to approve and authorize the mayor to sign the letter to the county, requesting to attend any meeting regarding requisitions and the proposed development of the Wheatland Lodge. Strathmore council voted unanimously to approve the motion.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times