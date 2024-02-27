Strawberry Crest High School wins 2024 cheer championship

Tampa Bay’s newest group of national champions is the Strawberry Crest High School coed cheer team. “We just got back two weeks ago from the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, that’s held in Orlando, Florida, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports,” said coach Loveny Savarino. “The championship itself hosts all the high schools in the nation, so we are talking about over 1,000 high schools. Our division, which is Small Varsity Coed Division One, had 33 teams.” The squad was already coming off a state title, but they knew if they wanted to win nationals for the first time since 2000, it was going to take a total team effort.