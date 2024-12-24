How to stream Die Hard if that is your preferred Christmas movie to watch this year

With virtually no sports on Christmas Eve in 2024, perhaps you are looking for a movie to watch instead. Maybe your choice is Die Hard.

People often debate whether or not the Bruce Willis film is a Christas movie. If you have decided that it is and want to spend you winter evening watching one of the best movies about the holiday, you can cozy up on the couch and stream it at home.

The best option is if you already have an account on Disney+ (which you may have with your Hulu account) for free. You can also buy or rent the movie on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, or various other streaming services. Yippee ki-yay!

MORE FILMS: 10 movies you can watch right now, including Conclave

If that isn't your thing, though, we have plenty of other recommendations for you as well.

While there isn't any NBA to watch live on Christmas Eve, you still have plenty of other ways to entertain yourself.

