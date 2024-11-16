Street drinking faces ban following violence

A by-law banning drinking in Llandudno streets had previously been in place [Google]

Drinkers and drug users have been brawling in the streets following the removal of a by-law banning alcohol.

They have been hanging around the town hall and Emmanuel Church in Llandudno in Conwy county, and North Wales Police were called on Saturday, 9 December, when a woman fell outside the church, leaving her face a "mask of blood".

Officers had previously been called to the same spot after two people had an altercation in the street and were alleged to have been kicking shop windows.

Llandudno councillor Louise Emery said she was working with police to crack down on regular street drinkers and cannabis smokers.

"We used to have signs around the streets of Llandudno, saying 'Don’t drink’ in public places, because there was a by-law so that you couldn’t drink on the high street," she said.

"(The by-laws) were removed before Covid. I’m going to find out why.

"So at the moment, there is no rule saying you can’t drink alcohol locally on the high street and around the town hall.

"I’m going to see whether we can bring back that by-law, so at least the police would have a reason to move them on."

Conwy council said it was aware of the problems.

Another woman was seen pooing in a car park during the daytime.

North Wales Police said it was aware of bad behaviour and reported instances were being "thoroughly investigated".

It said residents would be told about plans to address the issue.